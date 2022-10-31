In the film “2000 Mules” a confidential source is interviewed about her role in election fraud and theft. She details an operation in which a non-profit purchases mail-in ballots from voters, fills them out, and then deposits them in a particular drop box identified because it is not covered by a camera.

This testimony, of course, was dismissed as yet another conspiracy theory pushed by crazy “election deniers.”

How inconvenient then that Florida is now pursuing the criminal prosecution of individuals involved in precisely this kind of vote-buying scheme.

Florida’s Office of Election Crimes and Security (OECS) has reportedly collected enough evidence of organized ballot harvesting in the Orlando area to recommend state law enforcement open a full criminal investigation.

Per an official statement by the Florida Department of State:

“The Florida Department of State, Office of Election Crimes and Security (OECS) was made aware of this issue around September 1, 2022,” the department said. “After further inquiry, OECS received additional information related to the allegation on October 17, 2022, and performed a preliminary investigation.”

“Since OECS is an investigative entity and does not [have] authority to make arrests, the office forwarded the complaint to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement for possible violation of section 104.0616, Florida Statutes,” it added.

Former Orange County Commissioner candidate Cynthia Harris filed a sworn affidavit in late August with the Secretary of State’s office alleging that illegal operations to collect third-party ballots have been going on for years in the Orlando area. Per Harris, activists are paid $10 for each ballot they collect.

What Harris details is a longstanding operation funded by liberal organizations. Activists act as ballot brokers. They go into black communities and buy ballots so they can be filled out and then submitted by the organizations involved.

On Wednesday night, Harris appeared on Just the News, No Noise to discuss the conspiracy.

“So what happens is, in our community, when absentee ballots are mailed, you, the candidate, or any political party can find out when the absentee ballots are mailed and to whom. What happens is these ballot harvesters, they know which batch has gone out, they go to the door and they ask you for your absentee ballot,” said Harris.

“Well, in communities that don’t look like me [aka white communities], no one does this,” noted Harris, who is black. “But in our community, it’s kind of like an accepted practice that the man is coming by to pick up my absentee ballot, or the lady is coming to pick up my absentee ballot.”

Just The News reported that Harris “even recorded a ballot broker coming to her home in 2017 to collect her ballot, and obtained the script that harvester was given by her bosses to make the pitch for a voter to turn over their ballot.” Harris, a Democrat, alleges that the entire operation is funded by progressive organizations.

In the sworn affidavit she submitted to authorities in Florida, Harris added additional detail.

“Ballot brokers typically work up to a year in advance,” Harris stated. “Ballot brokers visit individuals in their residences and assist the individual with filling out a request for a mail-in ballot. After the mail-in ballot arrives, the voter is instructed to wait for the ballot broker to return to the individual’s residence. They are asked to not seal the certificate envelope.”

“In rare circumstances, if the voter has filled out the ballot and sealed the envelope certificate, the ballot broker will take the ballot and then steam open the sealed envelope,” the affidavit added. “The ballot broker will either correct any votes, if necessary, that were not voted according to their wishes or just throw them out.”

Harris also described how patients in rehabilitation centers and nursing homes in Florida were targeted.

“For nursing homes … ballot brokers get the list of residents by cross-referencing the address with the voter registration list,” she explained. “The ballot broker figures out the best way to make contact, usually thru friends and family that may or may not know they are even part of a scheme. They help the resident fill out the mail-in ballot or just take the mail-in ballot from the nursing home and deliver it to the ballot broker.”

Weeks ago True the Vote, the organization behind “2000 Mules” alleged that Konnech, a software company providing services to election officials nationwide was sending sensitive personal information on election officials to China. The allegation was branded as a “conspiracy theory.” Then, Los Angeles charged the CEO of Konnech with doing exactly what True the Vote had alleged.

Now it has happened again. In Florida, it turns out leftists are buying ballots. Another win for the “election deniers.”

Share