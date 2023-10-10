Share this postAND MagazineVideo: “How Long Until Gaza Happens Here?”: Sam Faddis Speaks Truth To The U.S. Border-Terrorist CrisisCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreVideo: “How Long Until Gaza Happens Here?”: Sam Faddis Speaks Truth To The U.S. Border-Terrorist CrisisAND MagazineOct 10, 202346Share this postAND MagazineVideo: “How Long Until Gaza Happens Here?”: Sam Faddis Speaks Truth To The U.S. Border-Terrorist CrisisCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore27ShareLinkShareAND Magazine is a reader-supported publication. Please consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.Subscribe46Share this postAND MagazineVideo: “How Long Until Gaza Happens Here?”: Sam Faddis Speaks Truth To The U.S. Border-Terrorist CrisisCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore27Share
Truth needs to be heard...
Well if the right would stop pretending the Israelis didn't ethnically cleanse 750,000 Arab Muslims from their ancient homes in Palestine so Israel could form a Jewish majority state, we might be able to form some sensible policy. The U.N. Partition as laid out would have birthed Israel with a majority Arab Muslim population. So they took more land and ethnically cleansed 750k to ensure a large Jewish majority in Israel from the outset.
The details are horrifying. They destroyed 531 Palestinian towns and villages. Israeli atrocities include more than 70 massacres against Palestinians killing 15,000 Palestinians during this ethnic cleansing. Makes 3000 dead sound different, yes? We went to war with England to have our liberty over far less.
None of this means we should back Hamas or any Islamists, of course that's a bad idea. And Islam is a supremacist religious and political ideology that gives license to murder infidels and conquer the lands of Dar al harb. It's grotesque and something we should loathe. I support isolating our nation from Islamic nations and peoples - that's how concerned I am about the threat of Islam politically and militarily. No trade. No immigration. No visas for visits or students. I'd welcome as many Jews to the U.S. as possible. But backing Israel after they committed the above war crimes? Are you frikking crazy?
Don't be shocked that this only gave the fundo Muslims more reasons to militate. And yah, they don't want peace with Israel, they want Israel gone. Got it. Last time I checked none of this is of any strategic interest to the U.S. Why are we so embroiled in all this? And given the actual facts, there is no way we can ever claim to be the 'good guys'. But most conservative Americans (and I'm conservative AF) are too ignorant and don't really think all this through. Sam is typical of our NatSec establishment as he's been brainwashed to see the U.S. as a savior nation that must intervene in other nations affairs to preserve some world order that doesn't even actually exist. And it's blowing up in our faces constantly, and is expensive AF and not in our actual interests. I love Sam but he's bought into a bunch of NeoCon, "Rules Based Western Liberal Order" crap that is what turned us into an empire that is increasingly hated around the world.
