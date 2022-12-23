Chinese intelligence is the number one counterintelligence threat to the United States.
The FBI is America’s top counterintelligence agency.
Yet the FBI not only did not investigate Biden’s contacts with China, it actively worked to bury them.
Why?
Securing America – Sam Faddis On The U.S. Intelligence Community’s Shift In Priorities
More to add today:: https://reclaimthenet.org/the-fbi-flagged-tweets-on-ukraine-and-vaccines/
Excellent interview. Faddis has got it right. Existential risks noted in Part I & using transactionally converted officials of its enemy Faddis identifies specifically only the Cm in Chf as converted. It’s obvious this goes far deeper than that. The use of that conversion to spread disinformation in Pt 2 re Taiwan & chips is straight Sun Tzu Chapter 13. I have other thoughts but I’ll reserve public comment.