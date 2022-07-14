The Victim of Communism Museum opened on 13 July - it is dedicated to illuminating the murderous ideology of communism.

The Victims of Communism Museum is dedicated to commemorating the more than 100 million victims of Communism around the world and to those pursuing freedom from totalitarian regimes Witness the rise of Communism, the terror of Lenin and Stalin, the growth of the tragic Gulag system, the eastward expansion of Communism, and share in the inspiring stories of those fighting against the most deadly ideology man has ever created.

There are four main exhibits: !) The Rise of Communis 2) Stalin’s Terror 3) Miracles and Tears and 4) Remember Us.

Here’s a sample of Gallery Two’s Stalin’s Terror exhibit:

In Gallery II, visitors will come face to face with the heroes that fought against Communist oppression as well as the victims of its crimes. Joseph Stalin’s rise to power is presented alongside the gruesome stories of mass deportation to—and suffering within—the Gulag, described as a “meat grinder” by one of the most outspoken and famous Russian dissidents and forced labor camp survivors, Aleksander Solzhenitsyn. Visitors will witness how starvation, deprivation, imprisonment, and the murder of millions became banal under Stalin’s reign of Terror. They will also hear from dissidents and victims, including Cardinal József Mindszenty, Milada Horáková, Witold Pilecki, and Natalia Talanchuk. This gallery will illuminate the truths concerning the irreversible effects of the Communist ideology, warn against repeating history, and remember the deadly crimes of Communism. Gallery Two

