Americans have always had a slightly patronizing view of Canada. We have regarded it as a sometimes overly nice, rather innocuous democracy where things were perhaps too clean and people perhaps too civil. It was the USA but with all the rough edges that define the American character sanded off.

No more. That Canada died some time ago. Today’s Canada is a police state run by a dictator who will accept no resistance to his edicts. Trudeau’s response to dissent?

Crush the dissenters.

What is happening right now in Ottawa is almost impossible to believe. The full force of the Canadian government is being brought to bear in response to a protest against manifestly illegal, unconstitutional, and unjust COVID restrictions.

The two leaders of the trucker protest in Ottawa Tamara Lich and Chris Barber have been arrested by the police.

Busloads of police have been brought into the city. Fences have been put up throughout the downtown. These are not just to seal off government buildings. These are to deny access to the downtown area to those who might wish to join the protesters or come to their defense. The truckers are being cut off from reinforcements.

There are now over 100 police checkpoints in the heart of Ottawa, the capital of a supposedly democratic nation. Traffic is backed up for miles as citizens of Ottawa try to navigate this new reality.

Police have begun moving in and arresting protesters. Video coming out of Ottawa shows the use of force by police against protesters offering no resistance. The police have also employed mounted units, and video shows protesters being trampled by officers on horseback.

Canadian authorities have announced that the children of protesters will be taken away from them. Bouncy castles set up to entertain these children have been dismantled. Too much fun it appears is also a threat to the system.

The bank accounts of truckers involved in the protest are being frozen. Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland recently bragged that she was personally overseeing this action to steal the money of Canadian citizens telling the press “It is happening. I do have the numbers in front of me.”

Truckers have also been informed their vehicles will be seized and their licenses will be taken away. The state will not just beat and arrest you. It will deprive you of your means of livelihood and leave you destitute.

Journalists attempting to show the world what is really happening in Ottawa have been harassed, assaulted, and arrested. Their crimes? Doing their jobs and believing they were still living in a free society.

Trudeau – in one of his latest pronouncements on the dangers of the truckers’ protest –perhaps betrayed the real basis for his refusal to even consider dropping COVID mandates. “They are a threat to our economy and our relationship with trading partners,” he said. “They are a threat to public safety.”

Translation. People who think for themselves and refuse orders from the corporate oligarchy must be crushed. Their role is to take orders and buy things. We can’t have a system based on free will. That would be chaos.

People who do not listen to Trudeau are a “small, fringe minority” and most importantly they hold “unacceptable views.” Understand fully. Trudeau decides what is acceptable now. You may have thought that the concept of free speech was based on the idea that each man and woman was allowed to decide for him or herself about such concepts.

Not anymore. Free speech is dead in Canada.

All of this is happening in response to the actions of a movement with very clear, and seemingly very reasonable goals. It wants the government to end all COVID mandates and it wants an end to the COVID tracking system preventing Canadians from returning to their nation. Period.

The movement explicitly rejects all racial division and race-based politics. It is multi-ethnic and multi-cultural. Its participants come from all over Canada.

It does not seek the overthrow of the government. It does not, in fact, seek the removal of any politicians from office. It explicitly acknowledges that that is the purpose of elections.

The truckers in Ottawa and their supporters want a return to freedom and democracy. They don’t want to live in a dictatorship where a little boy playing at being a dictator decides for everyone what will and will not be allowed. They have the audacity to believe that power derives from the people – not the Prime Minister’s office.

What they want is the Canada that most of us in the United States thought still existed. Unfortunately, for them, it does not. Our northern neighbor is now Venezuela with ice hockey, another dictatorship in the hemisphere.