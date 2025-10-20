Venezuela is a nightmare. Its economy is in free fall. The corrupt government is in league with virtually every foul, ghoulish entity on the planet. It has allied itself with terrorists, drug traffickers, and pariah states like Iran and Cuba. If there is a government on the planet that deserves to be overthrown, this is it.

In that context, it is welcome news that the U.S. has authorized the CIA to undertake covert action inside Venezuela. It begs the question, though, does today’s CIA have the capacity to do that?

I took the first team into Iraq in the Spring of 2002 to lay the groundwork for the invasion that would follow and begin to create the conditions that would allow us to topple Saddam. There were eight men on that team. Two, including myself, were former Army. Two were former SEALS. Three were prior Marines. One, although he had not been in the military, had significant time working with CIA’s Ground Branch and had, in fact, just come out of Afghanistan.

That did not make us commandos. It did mean that we were used to working in austere environments, that we were comfortable with weapons, and that we knew how to deal with dangerous people.

We were as well, experienced. This was, to use the old expression, “not our first rodeo.” I had been in CIA for 14 years by that point. My deputy had only slightly less time in the organization. I had worked for years in the area to which we were deployed. I knew the dynamics. I knew the people.

My team also had the benefit of years of institutional preparation for this deployment. CIA had maintained its relationship with the Kurds for decades. A delegation from CIA had preceded us into the mountains of Northern Iraq and had secured the agreement of the Kurds to support us, provide us a platform from which to work, and to participate in the operation that was to come.

In short, as an organization, CIA had the people, the expertise, and the wherewithal to undertake a task as monumental as ridding the world of Saddam Hussein. Does today’s CIA have an equal capacity to topple Maduro?

I doubt it. Other retired senior CIA officers to whom I have spoken share my misgivings.

One retired case officer to whom I spoke put it this way when asked what the chances are that CIA can effectively run covert action inside Venezuela.

“Zero to none. LAD (Latin America Division) was gutted by Brennan. The reserve cadre can’t even find Spanish-speaking CO’s (case officers)…The Cubans control the Maduro government, and they are badass.”

Multiple other retired officers echoed the sentiment. No one I spoke to had any confidence that CIA, as it currently exists, was up to the challenge.

Espionage and covert action are hard disciplines. They require people who are serious about the business, highly trained, and well-seasoned. If you are on the ground inside a country run by a ruthless, oppressive regime, you'd better have your act together. You'd better be able to handle yourself, think three steps ahead, and when necessary, take decisive action to head off threats before it is too late.

During the time my team was in Iraq, the Iraqi intelligence service targeted us for capture and elimination on many instances. They ran double agents against us, offering us intelligence and attempting to lure CIA personnel to locations where they could be eliminated. We captured or killed all of them.

That did not happen by magic. It happened because the personnel assigned to my team, which ultimately grew to roughly 50 personnel, knew what they were doing. They were cautious. They were prepared. They were way ahead of the Iraqis. Not a single one of our people was ever injured or killed.

That was not luck.

There remain a great many good people in CIA, but the organization as a whole has been under hostile control for many years. Recruiting standards have gone through the floor. Everyone, it seems, can be a spy as long as they go to the right course, and we give them a piece of paper that says they are “certified”. In any case, it is much more important what color you are and how you “identify”. Spouting the right jargon and parroting the groupthink is ultimately what determines your promotion potential.

Maduro continues to hold power first and foremost by virtue of the support he receives from Havana. Cubans form and control his presidential guard. They are embedded throughout the Venezuelan intelligence services. They root out foreign operatives, and they ruthlessly suppress dissent.

“Cubans are embedded in key positions throughout the government. These Cuban ‘advisers’ issue orders, and Venezuelans who disobey them are dismissed. The Financial Times has reported a Latin American Defence Minister as saying, ‘During a meeting with high-ranking Venezuelan officers, we reached several agreements on co-operation and other matters. Then three advisers with a distinctive Cuban accent joined the meeting and proceeded to change all we had agreed. The Venezuelan generals were clearly embarrassed but didn’t say a word… Clearly, the Cubans run the show.’”

You don’t topple a regime held in place by these kinds of ruthless individuals by sending in people selected for their sexual orientation and trained primarily in the use of PowerPoint and jargon. You need officers who have operated in the real world, been nose to nose with monsters, and survived. You need professionals.

It has been nine months since President Trump began his second term. The unfortunate truth is that CIA, as it currently exists, is largely unchanged from what it was when Biden was in office. There have been no large-scale firings. There has been no retooling of the machinery.

Can this organization, the one built by John Brennan, topple Maduro? I doubt it.