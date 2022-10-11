According to the Washington Times, “The Supreme Court erased Tuesday a lower court ruling that had allowed the counting of undated mail-in ballots in a local Pennsylvania election. The U.S. Court of Appeals for the 3rd Circuit’s precedent would have permitted a provision under the 1964 Civil Rights Act to trump state law, which requires ballots to be dated.”

Per Yahoo News, “The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday sided with an unsuccessful Republican candidate for a judgeship in Pennsylvania and threw out a lower court's ruling that had allowed the counting of mail-in ballots in the race that he had sought to exclude because voters neglected to write the date on them.”

