U.S. Supreme Court Ruling Against Undated Mail-In Ballots Could Have Huge Impact On How Pennsylvanians Vote
According to the Washington Times, “The Supreme Court erased Tuesday a lower court ruling that had allowed the counting of undated mail-in ballots in a local Pennsylvania election. The U.S. Court of Appeals for the 3rd Circuit’s precedent would have permitted a provision under the 1964 Civil Rights Act to trump state law, which requires ballots to be dated.”
Per Yahoo News, “The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday sided with an unsuccessful Republican candidate for a judgeship in Pennsylvania and threw out a lower court's ruling that had allowed the counting of mail-in ballots in the race that he had sought to exclude because voters neglected to write the date on them.”
The Supreme Court on Tuesday vacated an appeals court decision that required Pennsylvania to count mail-in ballots even if there is no date on the envelope.
About time. Plz write an article on AL Schmitt appointed by Shapiro the election law guru when he should have been on board for Mastriano. Schmitt was a no show during Mastriano's rally at Constatters in Phila.
Schmitt never called the state troopers when Republicans were prohibited from auditing the 2018 election in phil.