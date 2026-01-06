This Sitrep should be read in conjunction with our previous Sitreps on this topic.

Venezuelan Acting President Delcy Rodriguez visited the Chavez mausoleum, paying tribute to the founding leader of the “Bolivarian Revolution”, and reaffirming her commitment to its socialist values. After laying flowers in memory of Chavez, Rodriquez and her delegation visited monuments honoring Professor Aristobulo Isturiz and Eliecer Otaiza Castillo.

Isturiz was one of the founders of the Chavista “revolution” and served in senior posts in Maduro’s government. Otaiza was another of the founding members of the Chavista movement and was at one point head of Venezuelan intelligence.

Defense Minister General in Chief Vladimir Padrino Lopez, following Rodriguez’s swearing-in before the National Assembly, spoke on his Telegram channel. He stated, “Today has been a day of constitutional victory. The Homeland continues its unstoppable march towards economic prosperity, development, and the reconciliation of all Venezuelans, with peace as both means and end, as our Commander in Chief, Nicolas Maduro Moros has always insisted; preserving the sacred good of independence.”

Venezuelan authorities detained at least 14 members of the news media on Monday inside or near the National Assembly building in Caracas. Most were employees of global news organizations, although at least one works for a Venezuelan television network. By Monday afternoon, all 14 had been released, although one was subsequently deported.

Venezuela’s interior minister, Diosdado Cabello, took steps to rally Maduro loyalists inside the country. In a series of voice messages, he urged them to mobilize and vowed revenge against anyone who had helped the Americans in the operation to seize Maduro. Cabello, who is the central figure in Venezuela’s security apparatus, called on Maduro supporters to take to the streets in defense of the “socialist revolution.”

“I’m out on the streets, I’m out on the streets — let’s go to the streets, as much as we can, in the states, mobilize our people,” Cabello said in a voice message obtained by the Miami Herald. In another message, he stated, “These rats attacked, and they are going to regret it for the rest of their lives. Let’s reorganize now, assess where the attacks were, the damage we have, and keep moving forward — always forward, always united. Let’s push ahead.”

The Venezuelan government modified its “state of commotion” to direct police officers to arrest and “persecute” anyone celebrating the American attack. The colectivos, paramilitaries who intimidate regime opponents, were out in force in the city.

Opposition leader María Corina Machado described the crackdown as “really alarming” in an interview with Fox News last night. According to the Financial Times, a human-rights activist in Caracas said repression had significantly escalated in the past 24 hours, with authorities “going through people’s phones to see if they had anything that could be construed as support for the actions of the U.S.” and that colectivos have been “mobilised”, with checkpoints erected around the city

Unconfirmed reports indicate there will be another pro-Maduro march in Caracas today.

Delcy Rodríguez appointed General Gustavo Enrique González López as the new commander of the Presidential Honor Guard. González López was previously director of the Servicio Bolivariano de Inteligencia Nacional (SEBIN). Gonzalez has been accused of torture, and he is sanctioned by the United States. SEBIN is the secret police force of the Venezuelan government. Its official mandate is to detect, predict, and combat threats to national security, but it is best known for its role in political repression and human rights abuses.

Cuba revealed the names of the 32 Cubans killed during the American operation to capture Maduro. A review of their ranks indicates that the majority of them were officers, including two colonels.

Overnight, there were reports of gunfire around the presidential palace. It appears now that security forces were firing at what they thought were American drones in the sky over Caracas.