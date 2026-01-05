This update should be read in conjunction with the update published over the weekend.

Most residents of Caracas appear to have adopted a wait-and-see attitude toward the ongoing crisis. They come out of their homes long enough to buy basic necessities and then return to their residences.

There was at least one march over the weekend in support of former President Maduro. The size is difficult to determine from published videos and photographs, but it likely included at most a few thousand people. The government clearly arranged the event, and most of the participants were apparently members of the colectivos charged with keeping the population under regime control. There are no signs of mass demonstrations in support of Maduro, as the regime press claims.

Venezuelan Communications Minister Freddy Ñáñez said during a Council of Ministers meeting that two commissions have been created by the outgoing vice president, one of which is “the high-level commission for the release of President Nicolás Maduro and First Lady Cilia Flores.” He stated that this body will be chaired by the president of the National Assembly, Jorge Rodríguez, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Yvan Gil, the Vice Minister for International Communication, Camilla Fabri, and Ñáñez himself.

The Cuban government admitted to the deaths of 32 members of Maduro’s presidential guard during the weekend operation. The Cubans also declared a national day of mourning in Cuba in remembrance of the fallen. This announcement is in stark contrast to the multiple previous Cuban denials of the presence of any Cuban forces in Venezuela. It is, however, completely consistent with what has been known for many years. The Cubans are on the ground in Venezuela in force and exercise significant control over Venezuelan intelligence agencies and its armed forces.

Delcy Rodriguez, the acting President of Venezuela, issued a statement on Sunday that sounded more conciliatory than her previous remarks and suggested she might be open to discussions with the United States.

“A message from Venezuela to the world, and to the United States: Venezuela reaffirms its commitment to peace and peaceful coexistence. Our country aspires to live without external threats, in an environment of respect and international cooperation. We believe that global peace is built by first guaranteeing peace within each nation. We prioritise moving towards balanced and respectful international relations between the United States and Venezuela, and between Venezuela and other countries in the region, premised on sovereign equality and non-interference. These principles guide our diplomacy with the rest of the world. We invite the US government to collaborate with us on an agenda of cooperation oriented towards shared development within the framework of international law to strengthen lasting community coexistence. President Donald Trump, our peoples and our region deserve peace and dialogue, not war. This has always been President Nicolás Maduro’s message, and it is the message of all of Venezuela right now. This is the Venezuela I believe in and have dedicated my life to. I dream of a Venezuela where all good Venezuelans can come together. Venezuela has the right to peace, development, sovereignty, and a future.”

In contrast, the Defense Minister Vladimir Padrino Lopez condemned the U.S. attack. The Defense Minister termed the US action a “cowardly kidnapping” and asked for the immediate release of the ousted President. He also emphasised that Maduro remains the rightful leader of the South American country. Further, he said that the country’s military is “united and cohesive in the face of imperial aggression.”

Henrique Capriles, a newly elected member of the National Assembly representing the Union and Change party, issued a statement before being sworn in as a parliamentarian, emphasizing his commitment to an orderly transition in Venezuela following the arrest of Nicolás Maduro by the United States.

Capriles stressed that he wanted a peaceful, constitutional solution that respected the will of the people and condemned the government for failing to attempt to address problems earlier.

“It cannot be ignored that those who remain in power today were responsible for leading the country into the deepest political, social, and economic crisis in our history. How many failed dialogue and negotiation processes? How many abuses, outrages, and violations of the Constitution and the people’s rights committed by those in power? How many economic resources were plundered? How much oil wealth was STOLEN by those in charge of public finances? Chaos has never been an ally of change, nor can it continue to be an excuse to perpetuate errors that only worsen the suffering of the people,” he denounced.”

The Bolivarian Workers’ Central and the Autonomous and Independent Committee of Workers (CAIT) issued a statement condemning what they called “the brutal military aggression perpetrated by North American imperialism commanded by Donald Trump”.

Power to some sections of Caracas was out after the U.S. operation. It appears to have been restored to all areas now. There are reports of price gouging by merchants in the city now.