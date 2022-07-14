AND Magazine covered the protests in Holland and again some of the protests that started occurring throughout Europe. In case you are curious, the protests in Holland and throughout Europe have continued - intensified actually. We weren’t seeing it on most mainstream news sources, so we thought we’d provide an update from social media accounts.

Forbes did publish a story that discusses that other parts of the world are joining in on protesting inflation titled “Inflation Protests Span Sri Lanka, Albania, Argentina, Panama, Kenya, Ghana.” However, as many social media posters have commented - this is not just about inflation.

The Dutch government announced they would “negotiate" with the farmers, but noted that the person who would “mediate” was the man who designed the policy and also noted that the talks would not change (the government’s) policy goals…

This tweet covering the Dutch farmers’ protests was published about an hour ago noting that the protests are “a lot bigger and stronger than they would like you to believe.”

Italy

Poland

Panama

Kenya

Argentina

Cameroon

Spain

China?

Chinese banks in central China’s Henan and Anhui provinces have promised to give some bank customers some of their deposits after protests that urned violent erupted.

