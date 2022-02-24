Russia has launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine. The clear objective is to seize control of the entire nation. Whether that presages a complete absorption of Ukraine or its transformation into a vassal state remains to be seen. What is clear is that Putin has judged, correctly it appears, that the time is ripe to fundamentally transform the balance of power in Europe to his advantage.

Sources in Western Europe and the U.S. government indicate that Kyiv, the capital of Ukraine, is likely to fall within hours. Ukrainian air defenses appear to have been largely neutralized. Russian airborne and airmobile forces have seized key targets across a broad swath of Ukrainian territory.

One of the targets seized was a key Ukrainian airbase on the very doorstep of Kyiv. The Ukrainians have vowed to regain control of the base, but it appears securely in Russian hands as of right now. From this airfield, additional Russian forces can now flow in to assault Kyiv itself. A large number of Russian transport aircraft have been reported on their way to this airfield presumably carrying reinforcements for the troops on the ground.

The city of Sumy in Ukraine has fallen to the Russians. Images online show burned-out Ukrainian vehicles in the streets.

The Chernobyl power plant has been seized by Russian forces. A spent fuel storage facility has reportedly been destroyed. It is unclear if there has been a significant release of radioactivity.

The city of Kharkiv in Ukraine is under attack. As in many parts of Ukraine, massive cyberattacks have also been reported. Ukrainian forces have blown up a bridge to prevent Russian forces from crossing it.

In Kyiv, people are taking shelter in underground subway stations. Many apparently plan to spend the night there to escape Russian attacks.

AND Magazine will provide periodic updates on the Russian invasion as information is acquired. What is clear already is that what we are seeing is fundamentally different from Russian actions against Ukraine over the last few years. Putin has assessed, correctly, that the presence of Joe Biden in the White House provides him a unique opportunity to take steps he would never have contemplated with Donald Trump in the White House. The reshaping of the world order that began with the fall of Afghanistan is well underway.