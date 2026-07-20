Update
Sam remains in the hospital with complications from Covid-Related Lung Fibrosis and pneumonia. There is a possibility that he will require a lung transplant in the near future. Please keep him in your prayers, and we will keep you posted.
Sam remains in the hospital with complications from Covid-Related Lung Fibrosis and pneumonia. There is a possibility that he will require a lung transplant in the near future. Please keep him in your prayers, and we will keep you posted.
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Prayers for him.
God bless and may he heal you soon!