AND Magazine

AND Magazine

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Katherine Worden's avatar
Katherine Worden
41m

Prayers for him.

Reply
Share
pineapple envy's avatar
pineapple envy
25m

God bless and may he heal you soon!

Reply
Share
6 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 AND Magazine · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture