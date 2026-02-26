On April 14, 1912, the Titanic struck an iceberg. A few hours later, it sank. Over 1500 people died.

The Titanic did not sink because no one saw the iceberg. It sank because it did not change course fast enough. That iceberg weighed 1.5 million tons. It was quite likely bigger than the ship that struck it.

Which brings me to the looming midterm elections.

President Trump won the 2024 election by forging a multi-ethnic coalition of working people. He won as a populist. He promised what amounted to a Second American Revolution and a return to the founding principles of the republic:

He promised a dramatic reduction in the size and power of the federal bureaucracy.

He promised a return to accountability. He promised justice. He promised those responsible for lawfare against conservatives, the persecution of Patriot groups across the country, and the imposition of mad COVID restrictions would face the consequences of their actions.

He promised to fight those who were imposing a radical leftist ideology on Americans, demonizing faith, the family, and the flag.

He promised a return to free and fair elections with hard copy ballots, voting on election day, and hand counts.

He promised that Americans would once again control their own destinies and that the unelected, sanctimonious elitists in Washington, DC would be dethroned and tamed.

But, there’s a problem.

Between Trump and the MAGA voters is a vast Republican establishment structure largely unaffected by the MAGA movement. Sure, when Trump is in town, these folks will put on their MAGA hats, talk smack about “draining the Swamp” and put on Toby Keith’s “Courtesy of the Red, White and Blue”, but as soon as Trump leaves town, they go right back to business as usual.

Pennsylvania, where I live and am active politically, is a prime example of this phenomenon in action. Virtually no one at any significant level in Pennsylvania GOP politics is talking about any of the things Trump is focused on. All day, every day, they are preaching “bipartisanship” and pushing Republican elected officials to get in line and avoid gumming up the works. Harrisburg exists in a time warp, as if the first George Bush were still in office and the events of the last decade had never happened.

When a candidate emerges who actually wants to make real change and challenge an incumbent RINO, all of the old tactics are on full display. Phone calls are made. Pressure is applied. A deal is struck. The challenger backs out of the race, or his campaign is starved of cash and destroyed. Harrisburg remains unchanged. The same cast of characters who would dearly love to see Nicky Haley in the White House is returned to a Congress, which will do nothing of consequence on behalf of the American people.

You don’t have to be a political strategist to understand where this leads. In fact, you don’t have to look any further than the last gubernatorial election in Virginia to see the future. Abigail Spanberger, aka the “White Witch”, won the election handily. She did so not because some massive new Democratic super majority emerged from thin air but because a huge number of Republicans stayed home.

These were the core MAGA voters of the Commonwealth. No one running was talking to them and promising them real reform. They did what a great many people do in that circumstance. They sat down on the couch and opted out.

That is the future nationwide if something does not change. The Republican establishment thinks it can continue to pay lip service to MAGA and count on American Patriots to show up at the polls. They are wrong. The base woke up a long time ago to the game being played by the establishment. They want, they demand, action and results.

If the GOP wants a different result, it has to give its base candidates who represent that base. That means populist, America First candidates with backbone, resolve, and a commitment to change. The people are angry, disenfranchised, and fed up with business as usual. Give them what they are demanding – change.

They say the lookout on the Titanic who finally saw the iceberg had failed to take his binoculars with him to his post in the crow's nest that night. If he had, he very well might have seen the iceberg much earlier and sounded the alarm in time to save all those who died.

You don’t need binoculars to see the iceberg the GOP is headed for. It’s right in front of us.

Turn the ship.