Syria was once a part of the Ottoman Empire run from Istanbul. If the new Sultan Recip Erdogan has his way, it will be again. This is not a prediction. It is a statement of fact. The Turkish annexation of Syria is already underway.

On March 24, 2025, Turkish Erdoğan, commemorating the 110th anniversary of the beginning of the Battle of Gallipoli in World War I, which ended in a significant Ottoman victory, said:

"The martyrs, who came from the four corners of our spiritual geography, from Syria to Gaza, from Aleppo to Tabriz, from Mosul to Jerusalem, lie in one another's arms at Gallipoli."

“Spiritual geography”. This was not some vague, poetic reference. This was a deliberate statement, consistent with those Erdogan has made many times before. It was a reminder. For Erdogan, Turkey is only temporarily confined to its current borders. It has a historic claim to much of the modern Middle East. It ruled these areas before.

It will again.

This is not a hazy aspiration. It is an immediate intention. The effort is already underway. The New Ottomans are expanding before your eyes. Take a look at Syria, where it is as real as it gets.

The new Syrian government, put in place with direct Turkish assistance, just handed over the old Russian airbase at Palmyra to Erdogan and the Turkish military. They intend to build a base there on the order of the massive facility the United States operates at Ramstein in Germany.

Ankara has officially notified the United Nations (UN) and major powers of the decision. It has vowed to respond with military force to any act of aggression against its new base. Turkey owns this base. Stay away.

Meanwhile, Turkish forces have already begun constructing another military installation at the existing Menagh Military Airbase in northwestern Syria. Per sources on the ground, Turkish forces have begun trucking in massive concrete slabs and other construction material. The assessment is that they are building an air defense facility to help defend their growing military presence inside what used to be Syria.

The base was originally built to support helicopter operations. It also has two runways, each 1.2 kilometers in length.

The Israelis are not particularly keen on the new Ottomans expanding their domain. A senior Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) official told The War Zone,

“The establishment of a Turkish Air Force base in Palmyra, Syria could heighten regional tensions and increase the risk of conflict with Israel…“Given Israel’s ongoing efforts to prevent hostile military entrenchment in Syria, any significant Turkish military presence, especially in strategic locations like Palmyra, could be perceived as a threat to Israeli security interests.”

In fact, the Israelis are so concerned that they have recently staged air strikes on Palmyra and other bases in Syria in an effort to destroy infrastructure that might be used for strikes on Israeli targets.

Meanwhile, in northwest Syria, the Turks are building or have already built a number of additional bases and installations as part of their effort to seize land from Kurdish fighters. According to Kurdish sources, the Turks already have at least 200 bases or installations in this part of the country. Every day, trucks are pouring across the border from Turkey. Tens of thousands of Turkish soldiers are on Syrian soil.

These are not a few advance units or simply intelligence collection teams. The Turkish forces on the ground have armor, self-propelled artillery, and sophisticated surveillance technology. New installations are appearing almost every day. This is not a temporary incursion. This is an invasion.

The Turks are in Syria to stay, and they intend their occupation to extend to all of Syria.

Earlier this month, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan warned, without using Israel’s name, against intervention in Syria. “Those seeking to benefit from Syria’s instability will not succeed,” said Erdogan. “We will not allow them to divide Syria as they imagine.”

The Turks are not simply occupying a zone inside Syria to facilitate the defense of existing borders. They are expanding. They are taking back territory Erdogan believes rightly belongs to him and the Turkish nation. They do not intend to share Syria in any fashion with any other power.

Washington may not yet recognize this. As noted above, the Israelis do. Last week, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu held a cabinet meeting to discuss the heightened tension with Turkey. In this meeting, the Israeli leader made clear he considered a confrontation with Ankara inevitable. In fact, the Israeli government is already preparing for such a confrontation.

We have considered the Ottoman Empire dead and buried for a very long time. Erdogan has resurrected it from the grave. Inside Turkey, he is busy crushing the last life out of the democratic, secular nation created by Kemal Ataturk. Abroad, he is on the march. The Turks are in Syria. The Ottoman Province of Damascus is reborn.

The march of the new Ottomans will not stop there.