Tucker Carlson offered a ‘farewell’ to Anthony Fauci last night. Fauci announced his impending retirement yesterday for the end of 2022.

Here’s an excerpt from part of the video:

“Imagine the pandemonium at SoulCycle studios across the Northeast when Tony Fauci announced his retirement. The wailing. The swooning. Manicured hands clutched to breasts, then fumbling for Xanax in expensive handbags. Not since the Orange Man seized the White House in a Russian coup have more 46 year-old Cornell educated lawyers with weak husbands wept shamelessly in public.”

The whole video can be viewed below.