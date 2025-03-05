The leaders of the Democratic Party have absolutely no idea what to do. They are paralyzed, sitting immobile on the railroad tracks as the Trump Train rolls over them. Last night we saw just how bad it is live on television.

Trump spoke about women and girls raped, brutalized and murdered by illegal aliens. He introduced grieving mothers and family members and had them stand to accept the recognition of the assembled body of lawmakers and government officials.

The Democrats sat in stony silence, implicitly signaling their support for the mad Biden-era policies that have turned our cities into war zones and victimized law-abiding Americans.

Trump introduced a young woman severely and permanently injured in a volleyball game against a male opponent masquerading as female. She rose in quiet dignity clearly still impacted by the traumatic brain injury she suffered.

The Democrats sat in silence as everyone else rose. Some held up their ridiculous little black signs encouraging the American people to “resist”.

Resist what? A return to common sense? Finding the courage to acknowledge that the entire transgender movement is built on a lie and that “gender dysphoria” is a mental illness?

Trump celebrated foster parents who step in to raise children who have been abandoned and might otherwise suffer horrible abuse and lose any chance of leading normal lives. He introduced a man who had raised in excess of forty such children and given them a chance of healthy, normal futures.

Democrats sat and scowled. Some walked out sporting shirts with the word “Resist” emblazoned on the back.

Trump talked about the terrifying rise in autism rates and asked RFK, Jr. to rise.

The Democrats sat immobile, refusing to recognize the achievements of a member of what was once for them almost a royal family.

Trump rattled off statistics regarding the titanic fraud being uncovered by DOGE. Your hard-earned tax dollars are being spewed out across the globe to finance a whole series of mad causes. You are paying to improve the social and economic inclusion of “sedentary migrants”, push transgender ideology in Central America, and hand out free condoms in Africa. People hundreds of years old remain on the books with the Social Security Administration.

Democrats frowned and held up signs attacking Elon Musk for uncovering this madness.

The truth is the Democrats have no clue how to respond to any of this. The lie has been exposed. The entire nation can see them for what they are, the party of big government, waste and an ultra-liberal ideology completely contrary to attitudes of the overwhelming majority of Americans.

The Democrats desperately want to continue to paint themselves as the party of the little man. They wish to pretend that they stand for working men and women. They hope to maintain the fiction that they are protecting you, the average American, from the rich and the powerful.

It is all a lie. They have long since become the party of waste, fraud and abuse. They stand for big government, big business, and a system that makes a handful of Americans very rich and very powerful and crushes everyone else into servitude.

Periodically, on camera appeared Nancy Pelosi, perhaps the poster child for the complete moral bankruptcy of the Democratic Party. Pelosi has an annual salary of $223,000 and a net worth of $202 million. She has been in Congress for decades. How precisely does a woman amass a fortune of that size on a government salary?

"It’s not like these politicians started companies or were NBA All-Stars, so where did they get all the money?" Musk, the world’s richest person, wrote on X recently. "Does anyone know?"

We all know. Fraud. Illegality. The system is rigged. The average man or woman may be expected to follow the rules, pay taxes, work hard, and struggle to get ahead. That is not the norm in DC and not the norm for the federal government.

The men and women sitting and glaring as Trump speaks are pigs at a trough. They are part of a broken system that enriches a few, pushes mad leftist policies and has only contempt for the average American.

Trump is not a dictator or a king. He is the spokesman for a vast, multi-ethnic coalition of working Americans who are heartily sick of a system run by self-anointed elitists and “experts”. They are done paying for social programs abroad that do not exist here. They are done kowtowing to Marxists who hate them and want only to tear down the existing social, political, and economic order. They refuse to continue to send their sons and daughters to fight endless wars abroad while the children of the rich and powerful attend Ivy League schools and vacation abroad.

Trump understands all this. He is pulling no punches. He is exposing the rot and demanding reform. He is calling out the Democratic Party for the decayed wreck it is, and last night in front of the whole country he came very close to stomping the last life out of it.