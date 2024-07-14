This is an initial report based on incomplete information. It will be updated as additional details become available.
During a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania today Donald Trump was shot. Initial reports indicate that he suffered a minor head wound and will recover. He has been removed from the rally location to a local hospital.
Sources available to AND Magazine report the shooter was outside the perimeter security fence probably two hundred yards from the President when the shots were fired. Based on the distance, the number of shots fired in quick succession, and the sound, witnesses believe the shooter was using a .223 caliber long gun of some kind.
The shooter was immediately engaged by a uniformed Secret Service officer on the roof of a structure at the fairgrounds. He was also engaged by a plain clothes Secret Service officer in the crowd. The condition of the shooter and his whereabouts are currently unknown.
A separate source has reported that the shooter was dressed as a cameraman. We are attempting to confirm this information at the present time.
