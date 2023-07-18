Trump Says He Will Likely Be Indicted And Arrested For January 6th
Trump reveals he was sent a letter from Biden’s DOJ’s prosecutor Jack Smith that he is the target of January 6th Grand Jury Investigation. The letter reportedly gives Trump four days to report to the Grand Jury. Trump went on to say that he believes he will be indicted and arrested.
Video of Trump on 6 January telling rally attendees and protestors to go home and be peaceful…
Some reaction from various Twitter users:
It doesn't surprise me that the deep state continues it's campaign against Trump. What stuns me to the core is the lack of initiative on the part of the Republicans to respond in kind with a vengeance. I have withdrawn support for the Republican Party. In my opinion, their collaboration with the deep state have become the enemy of the people as well. Where do we go from here?
While I do not believe Trump is criminally culpable for the riot on Jan 6, in that he did not directly incite it nor did he organize it nor was he seeking to overthrow the govt, I'm not at all sure he's not culpable for some if it in reality.
I think Trump's handling of the post 2020 election period was terrible. Whether it was incompetent people, palace intrigue, high emotions, high stakes with the Dems/MSM on full offense - I don't care, I expect better. Given the anomalies and improprieties, how were we not able to get a case through court? Why was the storyline so chaotic? Why was it so unclear what we thought happened? What I've subsequently learned is that Trump was being pulled in a different directions by people and wasn't really leading himself. I have no doubt the 2020 election was stolen. I have grave concerns over Trump's handling of these issues.
Consider that bringing it down to Mike Pence on an aggressive and unprecedented legal strategy, after all the challenges at the state level were dealt with was a horrible strategy. That Trump didn't know where Pence stood was Trump's fault for not listening and not taking "No" for an answer, not Pence's (who I literally loathe, I paid to see him speak up close and personal and he's a robot). Trump also built up that day to a crescendo with the crowd. And while of course he was not directly encouraging any violence, he did draw the crowd there that day and point them towards the capitol to 'fight'.
I get it, Trump was pissed off. So he was throwing down on everything - but that was very bad form. And J6 blew up on us spectacularly. Made the MAGA movement much more dismissible even though the Right wants to ignore this. All self-inflicted. Trump should have been the calming voice in the public. Trump should have looked to the nation and the disruption his strategy could cause. While of course it wasn't an insurrection, it was awful. And I think Trump has some responsibility morally for it happening, not legally.
Am I alone in this? Btw, I will vote for him, I'm not a DeSantis guy or some hater. But still.