Information continues to flow in. A final comprehensive analysis of what happened in Butler will take some time. That said, some things are already clear.

An elevated firing position within easy range of Donald Trump was left unsecured. That firing position provided a clear line of sight in broad daylight to the “target.” This can never be allowed to happen. This is “security detail 101” stuff.

The Secret Service says local law enforcement was supposed to secure this elevated firing position. That may be true. It is also irrelevant. Secret Service was responsible for the President’s security. Whoever was running that show was responsible not just for assigning tasks but also for confirming that they had been accomplished. There is no passing of the buck in the world of protective details. There are no assumptions. The word “should” is never used.

You either know or you do not. You either have confirmed that all personnel are in position and you are ready to allow the principal to step on stage or you have not. This is a zero-defect business, and sloppiness and carelessness get you killed.

The Secret Service was built on that kind of mindset. At least some of its personnel appear to have lost it.

Information beginning to come out from seemingly reliable sources now points to some very disturbing additional facts.

The security detail guarding Donald Trump was overworked and stretched too thin. Many of its regular members were off duty because they needed rest before they could return to their jobs. Their places were taken by substitutes pulled from a variety of other positions. That means you did not have a team on the field that had practiced together. You had the functional equivalent of a pickup basketball game.

In addition, Secret Service resources were stretched thin because both Jill Biden and Kamala Harris were having competing events in Pennsylvania. Those events took priority in terms of resources over that of the former President.

Compounding the problem was the fact that the site agent, who is in charge of putting all security measures for a particular event in place, was a relatively inexperienced agent from the Pittsburgh field office. How many of the other personnel on-site had been pulled in from desk positions and how much experience in the field they actually had remains unclear.

These facts are coming out against the backdrop of information suggesting that Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle was put in her position at the request of Jill Biden personally. In short, she did not climb the ladder based on performance. She was promoted based on who she knew.

When questioned by the press about the failure to secure the roof of the building from which Trump was shot Cheatle had this to say.

'That building in particular has a sloped roof at its highest point. And so, you know, there's a safety factor that would be considered there that we wouldn't want to put somebody up on a sloped roof,” she told ABC News.

“And so, you know, the decision was made to secure the building, from inside.”

I did not make that up. I wish to God I had. The lady running the Secret Service thinks climbing on a roof is too dangerous for her agents and law enforcement to attempt.

The Internet is on fire with conspiracy theories. Many of them are quite frankly ludicrous. Yet, you can hardly blame a populace that has been lied to continuously for years by its most “trusted” institutions for not knowing anymore what is real and what is not.

What most Americans do not seem able or willing to accept is that our most important agencies and organizations have been so crippled by politicization and leftist ideology that they can no longer even arguably perform their jobs. An elevated firing position within easy shooting distance of Donald Trump was left unsecured not because of a secret conspiracy between Raytheon, Blackrock, the Illuminati, and Bigfoot but because the Secret Service is no longer capable of doing its job.

There is every reason to think that the same can be said of every other key agency and organization in our government. I read with regularity grave “assessments” of how close the Iranians are to having a nuclear weapon. Let’s be real. We have no blessed idea how close the Iranians are. They could have a dozen functioning weapons capable of being mated to ballistic missiles and fired at targets all over the Middle East and we would not know.

Who would provide the intelligence required on the Iranian nuclear program? CIA? If there are fifty guys left in the field actually running ops, recruiting sources and doing what they are paid to do I would be surprised. The rest are either focused on demonstrating their loyalty to the new DEI groupthink or they are so demoralized and beaten down they have stacked arms.

We have worried for a long time about where we were headed in terms of national security. We are not headed anywhere. We are there. The disaster is unfolding.

It will get worse. The whole world now sees that unless Trump is killed he is returning to the White House. All over the planet every enemy we have is absorbing that fact and deciding what to do next. Anybody on the planet who wants to take a shot at us and get away with it is going to move before January 2025.

Buckle up. Some things have become clear and one of them is that your “guardians” can no longer do their jobs.