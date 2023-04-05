In February a Chinese spy balloon traveled across the United States unimpeded. Controlled from China it maneuvered over our most sensitive nuclear launch and command and control facilities sometimes literally doing figure-eights in the sky as it sucked up data. The gear on board the balloon’s sensor package allowed it to capture our military communications and likely provided the Chinese with a bonanza of intelligence on the status of our nuclear forces and our capabilities. All of the intelligence collected was sent in real-time to Beijing.

Joe Biden, the man who purports to be the President of the United States, directed that the balloon be allowed to complete its collection mission before he finally ordered it shot down. He ensured the Chinese military got everything it wanted before any action was taken.

So, naturally, it is now Donald Trump who is being prosecuted. His crime? To the extent anyone can decipher the charges it appears the contention is that Trump made some sort of bookkeeping error in regard to payments to Stormy Daniels. Stormy is an ex-porn star who may or may not have slept with Trump and was paid to keep quiet and go away.

Trump is being criminally charged because he settled a nuisance lawsuit and (perhaps) made some sort of error in how that payment was recorded in his books.

Why?

Since Trump began his run for the White House he has been subjected to endless attacks and repeated efforts to weaponize the justice system to destroy him. Charges of Russian collusion have been leveled. Charges of corruption have been trotted out. Dozens of “intelligence experts” have appeared to support the notion that Trump is under the control of dark foreign forces. No effort has been spared to destroy Trump and decapitate the movement he leads.

Why?

This has nothing to do with mean tweets. It has nothing to do with corruption. If anyone in Washington had any interest in cleaning up politics they would certainly start with investigating the tens of millions of dollars the Bidens have taken from the Chinese Communist Party and their extensive contacts with Chinese intelligence. And, it most certainly, has nothing to do with a porn star and whether or not she had an affair with Trump.

Trump is being targeted, again, because he represents a threat to the established political order. Trump must be destroyed because he is the leader of a vast, populist movement concerned about the corrupt political structure of this country and put the people back in charge.

We are told every day by the media in this country that we are a nation divided – black against white, men against women, gay against straight, etc. This is a lie. It is a deliberate lie told to keep us divided and powerless.

The real battle in America today is between the American people, those who do the work, fight the wars and pay the taxes, and a self-appointed elite that believes it is entitled to rule. Our job is to sit down, shut up and do what we are told.

Those at the top, wallowing in obscene wealth and power and increasingly in bed with foreign interests like the CCP, are divinely entitled to govern. We will maintain the outward trappings of a constitutional republic for show, but that’s all it will be. All of the ‘acceptable’ candidates will represent the ruling order and the status quo.

It may make you feel better to see “your candidate” win. It won’t make any difference. They are all the same.

Americans are dying younger. They are draining their savings accounts to stay alive. Most live off credit cards and don’t have enough cash in the bank to fix the washing machine if it breaks.

Crime is out of control. Our schools are failing. Our children are awash in drugs and pornography. The nation is in despair.

Those at the top could not possibly care less. They are rich in a way no class of people has ever been before in history. They jet from nation to nation on private planes, vacation on private islands, and dream up new ways to gather even more power and wealth – all on the backs of a once free people.

Trump represents the end of all that. He is a wrecking ball. He is the man who says out loud what hundreds of millions of Americans think. He might actually bring down the whole rigged system and hand control of the nation back over to the people.

So, Trump must be destroyed. He must be crushed. It does not matter the cost. It does not matter how many laws have to be broken or how perverted the system must become.

Two thousand years ago a man named Spartacus led a revolt by slaves in the Roman Republic. Huge numbers of people followed him in a quest for freedom. He was tracked down, cornered, and killed.

To crush a slave revolt you kill the leader.

Share