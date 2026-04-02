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alan carpenter's avatar
alan carpenter
4d

so Glad He did....thank you Mr President Trump 🇺🇸🦅🗽💥✅️✝️🇺🇲

and thank you Mr Sam FADDIS SIR 🇺🇲for this report.

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David Cunniff's avatar
David Cunniff
4d

So let's see, anything that doesn't agree with the dems real view is unconstitutional. Ok got it loud and clear.

This will be hard to ensure compliance i think. The court challenges should be worth a laugh.

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