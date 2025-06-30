AND Magazine

AND Magazine

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Dave Duval's avatar
Dave Duval
4h

Would seem a perfect time to use drones and other technology to spot the bad guys and maybe even take counter-action.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Rob B.'s avatar
Rob B.
2m

If the Cartel // CCP has free will to steal from trains then, they also have free will to “plant” weapons.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 AND Magazine
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture