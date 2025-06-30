Train robbers probably seem to most people like something out of the 1800s. Butch and Sundance did that kind of thing, but it doesn’t happen anymore does it?

Unfortunately, yes.

Cargo trains rolling across the Southwestern United States are increasingly being targeted and looted. I’m not talking about random punks breaking locks in a railyard and making off with some merchandise. I’m talking about organized transnational criminal organizations like the Sinaloa Cartel cleaning out entire trains.

Will Johnson, chief special agent for Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railway and vice president of the International Association of Chiefs of Police, says cargo train thefts increased 40 percent in 2024 in comparison with 2023.

“In many of these cases, suspects endangered the public by sabotaging rail safety equipment so they could commit their crimes,” Johnson said. “There are frequent reports of armed suspects engaging in violent take-over robberies and shooting firearms during the commission of these burglaries. In short, cargo theft is not a low-level property crime.”

Criminals climb onto trains when they slow down or make scheduled stops. Then they cut their way into sealed box cars or containers and identify merchandise worth stealing. In doing so, they prioritize containers with high-end security locks, as these typically contain the most expensive items.

Then, while still on the train, the criminals call into their “headquarters” in Mexico and report what they have found. If the cargo is worth stealing, the bosses in Mexico contact American contractors they have standing by inside the United States and provide the GPS coordinates at which these contractors should meet the train.

The thieves on the train then cut the airbrakes on the moving train and bring it to an unscheduled stop. The stolen goods are then offloaded into the vehicles driven by the contractors working for the cartel in Mexico and carried off to an unidentified location to be sold later. In many cases, the contractors in question transport the merchandise hundreds of miles to locations in other states.

The train robbers are typically armed, and trains are brought to a halt in locations that are away from law enforcement. Train crews have been instructed not to attempt to interfere with robbers out of concern for their safety. The trains in question are often a mile long, and train crews often find it difficult to determine where the robbers are. Estimates are that less than ten percent of train robbers are ever apprehended. The rest just disappear.

Robert Howell, chief supply chain officer for Academy Sports and Outdoors, said recently, “In my 25 years in the supply chain business, I’ve never seen cargo theft this prevalent. There’s been a dramatic increase in the last two years,” Howell testified before a Senate committee. “Apart from the cost of lost merchandise, this results in additional (transportation) costs on us, shipping delays and, ultimately, impact to the consumer.”

Investigators looking into train robberies last year arrested 43 individuals believed to be involved in stealing cargo from moving trains and reselling it. The ring operated across California and Arizona and had been in existence for 11 years. Altogether, law enforcement officials raided 11 residences and 16 storage units and recovered $3 million in stolen merchandise.

Consider for a moment the sophistication of the operations in question and the implications not just for retail businesses but for national security. Transnational criminal organizations based in Mexico can put armed personnel on trains in broad daylight, bring the trains to a halt, and loot their cargo. In most cases, they are then able to move that cargo away to unknown locations and to resell it with impunity.

All of that takes intelligence, communication, coordination, and training. This is not “smash and grab” criminal activity. This is the kind of thing you might expect from an elite military or intelligence unit.

Most importantly, it is happening on our soil and is being done by individuals, in almost all cases, who are illegal aliens who have evaded our border security and are now here operating with impunity. If the Sinaloa Cartel can do this, so can other organizations whose purpose is not to make a profit but to harm the United States of America.

The list of groups and countries that have that goal is long and growing. We have just given the Iranians a very good reason to want to harm us. We still have no idea where tens of thousands of military-age Chinese males went during the Biden administration. Al-Qaida is resurgent.

The Sinaloa Cartel, which is behind the train robberies in the Southwest, has known and longstanding connections to Communist China. It cooperates with Chinese players in moving precursor chemicals for fentanyl from China into Mexico, where fentanyl is “cooked”. The Cartel also has known connections to Venezuela, which is effectively an Iranian/Hezbollah base in the Western Hemisphere.

In the past, the Sinaloa Cartel has sent individuals to Iran for training in building and detonating car bombs. The cartel trainees traveled to Iran via Venezuela.

For four long years, the Biden administration left our borders wide open and made no effort to push back on the flood of bad actors invading our country. It will take more than a matter of months to get on top of the threats that have multiplied inside this country. Let us hope train robberies are the worst we have to endure before we do.