AND Magazine

AND Magazine

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Rob B.'s avatar
Rob B.
10h

I ‘absolutely’ love it, all 6-items are green for go, taking the gloves off now and go for the jugular!

AND(!!!), possibly even implementing and executing items 7-12 in the next days following.

Git-R-Done!

Reply
Share
Shelley's avatar
Shelley
9h

Trump needs to prove that his admin always wins, never fails because only weak presidents bail then fail. You finish what you start, prove the only bluster in this war is being conveyed by Iran.

Reply
Share
5 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 AND Magazine · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture