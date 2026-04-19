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alan carpenter's avatar
alan carpenter
2h

if and when these sleeper cells start..... I can't help myself to think that these rebels are truly desperate 👀 🇺🇸⚔️🇺🇸

eventually we will weed them out of here in America 🇺🇸 THANK you Mr Sam FADDIS SIR 🇺🇸

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