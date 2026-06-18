Author: A retired senior CIA officer with long experience in Latin and South America.

It has now become obvious to every American patriot that there is a highly organized, well-financed, violence-prone leftist conspiracy afoot in our country. This conspiracy is backed by money from foreign Marxist and Globalist billionaires, “American” leftist billionaires and NGO’s, and hostile foreign governments. China and Cuba are the two most important enemy governments engaged in this plot, but hardly the only ones; even the Starmer government of the United Kingdom has been found meddling with leftist organizations in the United States.

The growth of the extreme left faction in the Democratic Party is not a natural, organic, grassroots development. It is the culmination of decades of subversive activity in the party, in our universities, in the Federal government bureaucracy, and in the state and local governments of the so-called “Blue States.” Saul Alinsky did his work well and built on the cunning toil of the Frankfurt School.

The Chinese and Cuban intelligence services have been the main foreign government actors, but the Chavez/Maduro regime in Venezuela, buoyed by oil and narcotics trafficking money, had funded the Cubans. Iran and several leftist European governments have also had a role in financing organizations dedicated to destroying the United States as we know it. This ambition may seem audacious and far-fetched to the average American, but our enemies are delighted at the refusal of most Americans to grasp what is really happening before their eyes. Reasonable men would never embark on such a sordid, evil adventure, but we are not dealing with reasonable men.

Reasonable men did not make the Bolshevik, Chinese, or Cuban revolutions.

The Foro de Sao Paulo, unknown to most Americans, has been steadily chipping away at democracy in Latin America for decades. The Foro and other organizations – directed by the Cuban Communist Party – are actively involved with leftist organizations in the United States and have been since 1959, as Secretary of State Rubio has just pointed out while levying sanctions on them. This is a long-delayed move, but better late than never.

Flooding our country with illegal immigrants, most of them unattached young men, is a key part of this conspiracy; the Biden border disaster was directed from Havana and funded by Caracas, the United Nations, leftists in U.S. church organizations (all linked to foreign actors), and NGO’s, many based in Europe. This explains the hysterical reaction to ICE immigration enforcement operations in Minneapolis and other Blue State cities. Illegal immigration is a central support for the overall Marxist operation to weaken and divide the United States.

Many Trump supporters called for the president to invoke the 1807 Insurrection Act in the face of this blatant effort to obstruct Federal law enforcement and continued attacks on Federal agents. The president did not, probably because he feared it would only add fuel to the fire of chaos and disorder. That may have been a wise decision, but he would have been entirely justified in using force under the Insurrection Act to crush this widespread illegal rioting. Nothing in our law allows any kind of violent protest; the people who participated in anti-ICE actions were criminals, not “protestors.”

The battle over illegal immigration, while important, is only the tip of the iceberg of the Marxist (or as I call it, Neo-Communist) conspiracy. The undermining of our judicial system, the systematic appointment of leftist Federal and state judges who ignore the law and the Constitution, the murky selection, grooming, and financing of hard-core leftist candidates (AOC, Mamdani, and Platner being three especially obvious Manchurian Candidates, (with Barry Obama, the man from nowhere, being the original), and, of course, the absolute corruption of the elections in Blue states. All these things have not just “happened,” nor are they the result of any genuine public support for them.

Our counterintelligence services in the CIA, FBI, Homeland Security Intelligence, and other federal, state, and local agencies have proven totally inadequate in confronting a nationwide campaign of subversion. In some cases, leftist-minded officials have simply turned a blind eye to what is going on under their noses or have even persecuted ordinary patriotic Americans who are seen as a threat to the leftward drift; the attacks on traditional Catholics by the FBI are one astounding example. The thug who supervised that now works for the madcap leftist governor of Virginia, Spanberger. In others, it is a combination of ignorance, laziness, and incompetence.

The Neo-Communists have skillfully used the First Amendment and other Constitutional guarantees to hamstring law enforcement in those few cases when direct action has been taken against them. Deliberately uninformed by the mainstream media, most of the public imagines the Neo-Communist movement as a somewhat extreme but normal part of the American political landscape. When called out for their more outrageous stunts and violations of law, the Marxists tear their hair and rend their garments, claiming that they are the “victims” of a fascist regime and brutal government repression.

In fact, the Federal government (to say nothing of state and local governments) has done virtually nothing to shut down this conspiracy. The latest moves by Secretary Rubio are welcome exceptions.

The Neo-Communist conspiracy is not about “protected speech” or legitimate political activity. It is a criminal enterprise backed by hostile foreign governments that has as its aim the eventual violation of the constitutional rights of all Americans and the destruction of the United States of America. President Trump has all the power he needs to bring it to a screeching halt, but there are a few things that would make his job easier.

One of them would be to dust off the Ku Klux Klan Act of 1871 and use it to break up and shut down the Neo-Communist crusade.

In 1871, Congress passed the Ku Klux Klan Act to give the government the authority to deal with an organized outbreak of serious violence in the Southern states. The Ku Klux Klan and other similar organizations had been formed to combat what many Southerners saw as an attempt by the Federal government and organizations such as the Union League to force a social revolution in the South.

The defeat of the South in the Civil War had been grudgingly accepted by most of the Southern population, not that they had any choice in the matter. The Confederate armies had been decisively beaten in the field, the South’s resources were exhausted, and civilian morale had collapsed, a result of the “hard war” policy by such Union generals as William Sherman. Like it or not, the Southern people understood that their effort to form a separate nation had failed and, of course, slavery had been destroyed both as a by-product of the war and, after 1862, as a specific war aim of the Union. Few people in the South disputed these obvious outcomes of the war.

What they did not accept was what they saw as an effort by vengeful Northern politicians to “reconstruct” the South according to what many in the North believed was a proper way of life. That is to say, the way of life then prevalent in the North.

Mixed with this was a genuine concern for the well-being of the recently freed enslaved people on the part of many people in the North. Few of them trusted the white Southerners to respect the newly gained rights of any black man, or their willingness to treat them with fairness and dignity. They had ample reason for this distrust. While many white and black Southerners tried to live together and rebuild a shattered country, it did not take long for a low-grade, simmering race war to develop.

Southerners were not so foolish as to openly defy the Federal government, but they had no intention of allowing their social order to be turned upside down. Most saw their acceptance of a permanent union and the end of slavery as the sum total of what they could be expected to accept as the result of their defeat; they reasoned that they had surrendered upon that assumption, and now the North wanted to move the goal posts.

Most Northerners did not see it that way. While few white Northerners believed in what was called “Negro equality,” they had not fought one of the most brutal wars of the 19th century to see the blacks returned to a status of semi-slavery. And they had absolutely no illusions about the real feelings of most Southerners. People in the South did themselves no favor by not bothering to even pretend to express regret about the war, except to say they were sorry they lost.

According to legend, which may be true, the Ku Klux Klan was formed in 1866 by a group of young Confederate veterans in Pulaski, Tennessee. Bored with the end of the war and living in impoverished circumstances, they formed what they saw as a “social club.” While that may have been the original intention, the idea of forming clandestine organizations to fight back against the new order in the South spread like wildfire across the region. Former Confederate cavalry General Nathan Bedford Forrest was accused of being the overall commander of the KKK. His appearance before a Congressional KKK investigative committee was a masterpiece of dodging unfriendly questioning.

Congressional Reconstruction, which began in 1867 in response to what Radical Republicans saw as the lenient policies of President Andrew Johnson towards the South, simply threw gasoline on a chaotic situation that was raging out of control in many parts of the South. The suspicions of the North about the true intentions and sincerity of most Southerners were soon amply confirmed.

By 1870, the Ku Klux Klan and similar organizations, such as the Knights of the White Camelia in Louisiana, were engaged in a semi-military campaign of terror directed at former slaves, Northern “carpetbaggers,” and Southerners considered to be turncoats. Federal military units were never attacked, and the KKK adopted odd names for its officers, such as the Imperial Kleagle, Kilgrapp, and Imperial Klud, probably to suggest that this was all good, clean fun. These terms may seem funny, but there was nothing amusing about what was happening in the South.

There was bitter debate about the true extent of Klan atrocities, but the proven murders, house burnings, and abuse of former slaves and others leave no doubt that law and order had collapsed in large areas of the South. South Carolina was one of the states, along with Louisiana, that was most affected by Klan violence.

The federal government did not sit idly by as this happened. Under the provisions of the Ku Klux Klan Act, the U.S. federal government, under President Ulysses S. Grant, took decisive action to combat KKK violence. Federal troops were deployed. They conducted raids, gathered intelligence, and arrested suspected Klansmen. Where necessary, Grant suspended the writ of habeas corpus. This allowed arrests without immediate court appearances and enabled a broader crackdown. Martial law was imposed in affected areas. Federal grand juries issued thousands of indictments. In South Carolina alone, hundreds were arrested and tried in federal courts. Across the South, estimates indicate that there were around 3,000 indictments and hundreds of convictions.

The campaign broke the “first Klan” organization. Many leaders fled or went into hiding; the group was largely suppressed by 1872, allowing relatively fairer elections that year in some areas. The Klan did not re-emerge significantly until the early 20th century.

The provisions of the KKK Act remain federal law. We can, if we so choose, employ those provisions to attack the organizations on our soil dedicated to the destruction of the republic. We can:

Prosecute members of these organizations for conspiracy to overthrow or oppose the U.S. government by force, levy war, seize federal property, or prevent execution of federal laws.

Prosecute members of these organizations for conspiracy to use force, intimidation, or threats to prevent federal officials from performing duties, or to injure them because of their duties.

Prosecute members of these organizations for conspiracy to obstruct justice in federal or state courts, or to deny equal protection of the laws to their fellow citizens.

The President need not limit himself to these measures alone, however. The President also has the power, should he choose to use it, to deploy the National Guard and the Armed Forces as necessary if he judges the situation severe enough and state authorities are not dealing with the problem. In fact, in extreme cases, the President can declare localities in rebellion and then act as necessary to restore order.

The point here is not that the only way ahead is to put federal troops in the streets. We cannot continue to respond to the actions of large, well-financed organizations on our soil, many with direct links to hostile governments, by simply arresting handfuls of agitators in the street and leaving the broader networks intact. When the KKK directly challenged the authority of the U.S. Government in the South, Grant did what was required to tear that evil out by the roots. We must proceed with the same resolve — time to invoke the KKK Act and save the republic.