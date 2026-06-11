Author: A retired senior CIA officer with long experience in Latin and South America.

On January 3, 2026, U.S. special forces and law enforcement officers snatched Venezuelan “president” Nicolas Maduro out of his bed at Fort Tiuna, Venezuela’s most important military base, located in the capital Caracas. He now sits in a Federal jail in Manhattan awaiting trial on narcotics trafficking charges.

Decisive U.S. action against Venezuela was long overdue. An incompetent, compromised, and infiltrated U.S. intelligence community had consistently underestimated the importance of the regime established by Hugo Chavez and, after his death in 2013, led by Nicolas Maduro and a cabal of corrupt military men and Communists, but in fact virtually under the direct control of the Cuban intelligence service.

While efforts were made to obtain intelligence about the Russian, Chinese, Iranian, and Hezbollah presence in Venezuela, the harboring and support of Colombian FARC and ELN guerrillas, and the massive flow of Colombian cocaine through Venezuelan, managed by the so-called “Cartel de los Soles” (a network of senior Venezuelan military officers), interests in Washington, Miami, and Houston worked behind the scenes to ensure that no effective steps were taken by the U.S. government and its allies in Latin America to confront the so-called “Bolivarian Revolution” initiated by Hugo Chavez. The Bolivarian movement was, in fact, nothing more than a continuation of the decades-long campaign of subversion and terror directed from Havana by the Cuban intelligence services and the Cuban Communist Party’s various “international” front organizations.

Pleading “America’s economic interests”, a collection of shady businessmen ceaselessly lobbied, cajoled, and probably bribed Congress and senior foreign policy officials to “go easy” on the Chavez/Maduro regime. Their efforts enjoyed amazing success when measured against the murderous government they were protecting. It seems never to have occurred to any of these American patriots that Venezuela would also be open for business under a legitimate, democratic, legally elected government. Or perhaps it did. They knew that the Chavez/Maduro regime was utterly, incredibly corrupt, to a degree that even by the rather low standards of most of Latin America, Venezuela’s neighbors were disgusted by the noisome stench wafting out of Caracas. The narcotics trafficking of the Cartel de los Soles was more or less open, as was the looting of Venezuela’s oil money by anybody close enough to the government to be able to stick their thumbs into the pie. The Russians, Chinese, and Iranians eagerly lined up to ransack the country’s resources while Hezbollah made it one of their major centers of operation in Latin America; Margarita Island was practically run by Hezbollah terrorists. Russia and Chinese sold Venezuela sophisticated military gear. China made large loans, with the usual Mafia-like repayment conditions.

The upper and middle classes fled the country early on, though it is a scandal that large numbers of Chavista supporters (“enchufados”, “plugged in”) moved to Miami with millions of stolen dollars. Not a single thing was done about these crass, flashy vultures as they tooled around Doral in their BMW’s and Ferrari’s. They are still there. Shamefully, a number of Miami-based Cuban-American businessmen took their pieces of the Venezuelan pie, easily overlooking its status as a virtual colony of the Castro regime.

When Maduro took over, the hulking former bus driver with a peculiar command of the Spanish language managed to knock the bottom out of the Venezuelan economy and sent a tsunami of poor Venezuelans – most former Chavez supporters – into neighboring countries, especially Colombia, Brazil, Ecuador, Peru, and Chile. Hundreds of thousands were directed north towards the United State with the connivance of leftist NGO’s, Catholic and other religious organizations, human trafficking cartels, and, most likely, the leftist governments of Mexico and Colombia (from 2022 on, with former M-19 terrorist Gustavo Petro in the presidency). The whole operation was directed from Havana.

Initial sympathy for the pathetic caravans of Venezuelans trudging towards Bogota and other South American destinations turned to alarm as these “refugees” sparked crime waves wherever they went. To be sure, the majority were just the desperate poor, but more than few were vicious killers linked to gangs like the Tren de Aragua.

Things were worse for those who stayed behind. The Chavez/Maduro government was every bit as brutal as its Cuban masters. Murders, disappearances, routine torture, rape of prisoners, and daily intimidation and theft was the standard operating procedure in Venezuela.

The Russians and Chinese put their new friend to full use as an espionage platform and lavish support was given to the FARC and ELN; many of their leaders lived in Caracas.

Those highest in the Venezuelan government were able to steal staggering amounts of money – hundreds of millions of dollars – from government contracts or as payments from narcotic traffickers. Future investigations may show that much of this cash ended up in a surprising place in Rome. And Switzerland, London, Miami, Madrid, and New York.

President Trump made no secret of his intention to purge the Western Hemisphere of hostile regimes, especially those of Cuba, Venezuela, and Nicaragua. He intends to make the region a haven for peace and prosperity, a noble goal.

Unfortunately, he relied on the advice of people with personal business interests in Venezuela, who convinced him that the supposed benefits to the U.S. economy and energy supply outweighed the dishonor that would come from allowing the Maduro regime to remain intact. Others sought to convince Trump that we could “deal” with the Cuban regime and accept some crumbs and cosmetic changes, in return for letting a handful of greedy businessmen privileged access to the best beachfront land, hotels, and tourist franchises, in partnership with regime officials, of course.

The U.S. intelligence and foreign policy communities have long been infested with both actual Cuban agents, such as former ambassador Manuel Rocha, State Department officer Kendall Myers, and senior DIA Cuba analyst Ana Belen Montes, to name three who were caught, and many others. Pro-Cuban and pro-Venezuelan ideas have washed around the intelligence community for years, especially among analysts of one agency or another who were either recruited by the Cubans or have been brainwashed to sympathize with the Castro regime.

These two groups combined to push a line that the arrest of Nicolas Maduro was sufficient; the regime should be allowed to stay mostly intact, to ensure “stability”. Well, North Korea, East Germany, and Stalin’s Soviet Union were pretty stable until they weren’t. What these folks really meant that their personal business interests would be protected by the regime and, with the appearance of renewed relations with Washington – and with plenty of money tossed around Washington in strategic places – they would escape prosecution for their previous actions.

The regime sympathizers in the intelligence community, recruited spies or not, thought that Maduro and Company were really not that bad, certainly not bad enough to do something icky like toss them out on their behinds.

The president was correct to allow a short breathing space before moving on the Delcy Rodriguez rump government. The emphasis is on short. It is well past time for this “wonderful lady” and her thug friends to board an airliner for that long flight to Madrid. The Spanish Red Pedro Sanchez will surely welcome them, if they grease his palm.

Delcy should be given the bad news, an interim council of some kind should be pulled together from those Venezuela leaders not tainted by corruption or associations with Chavez and Maduro, and the miliary has to be told there is a new sheriff in town. The criminal gangs and regime loyalist paramilitaries, such as the much-feared “Colectivos”, must be disarmed, dismounted from their motorcycles, and put in data bases. All government contracts should be audited as should all government accounts; money should be clawed back from the “enchufados” living in Miami. Foreign banks should be forced to cough up stolen money hidden in their vaults.

The bottom feeders, four flushers, “consultants”, and others who have descended on Caracas should be shown the door until order and a judicial system can be restored. The oil can still flow, but every penny needs to go to the rebuilding of Venezuela, not foreign flim-flam men. Didn’t we learn anything in Russia?

The Russians, Chinese, and others have every right to conduct legitimate, honest, legal business in Venezuela, but they do not have the right to try to colonize Latin America, or Canada for that matter. That is a red line for sure.

President Trump, the next move is up to you.