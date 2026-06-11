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David Cunniff's avatar
David Cunniff
2h

I'm very concerned. We can't seem to execute correct strategies.

As a counter example; Trump classified Antifa as a terror organization....have we seen mass arrests? Have we seen a takedown of their financial elements or their covert black money sources?

If we can't take down the 50 meter targets, how can we hit the 250 meter targets like Venezuela and Iran?

Seems like we need a lot of focus.

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