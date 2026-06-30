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Charles J. Key's avatar
Charles J. Key
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While I hope and pray we all have the greatest and happiest celebration of our wonderful country’s 250th birthday, it must be remembered that Biden's disastrous administration’s open border policy allowed thousands of potential military aged enemies, many from China, into our country. Celebrate, love our country, but be vigilant and prepared for this will be a time of great opportunity for our enemies to make a terrible statement that touts and furthers their agenda; i.e., the final and complete destruction of America in its 250th year.

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