The United States is in bad shape. Economically, politically, socially, and militarily, we are getting weaker. There are a lot of reasons for this, but at the heart of them all is the same bad actor, the Chinese Communist Party.

From 1945 until 1991, when the Soviet Union finally disintegrated, we kept our eye on the ultimate prize. We formed alliances worldwide to contain the Russian Communists. We maintained a military force of a size never before fielded by our nation in peacetime. We challenged the Soviets, walled them off, and finally consigned them to the dustbin of history.

We ought to have done the same with the Chinese Communists. We did not. Under the cover of the rationalization that we would liberalize the CCP by doing business with it, we entangled ourselves economically. We made China richer. We made China more powerful. We made China more dangerous.

And inexplicably, we continue to do so today despite clear evidence that we are digging our own graves by pursuing this policy.

Economics

Stop and think for a moment about everything you buy in a year. Virtually all of it is from China: your clothes, your electronics, your furniture, even your pharmaceuticals. The mills are closed. The factories are closed. If there is a business left in your town, it is likely a Dollar Store.

Americans are living on credit. The average age of a new homebuyer is 40. Most young people will never buy a home. Both people in a marriage work as a norm – not out of choice, but out of necessity. They still cannot keep up.

The decision to shift manufacturing abroad was brilliant from the standpoint of those who didn’t want to pay their workers a living wage or give them a real future. There are no labor unions in Communist China. Try demonstrating for better working conditions and see what happens. You’ll end up in a labor camp, and you will likely still be making cheap plastic junk to ship to Wal-Mart for sale to Americans who can’t afford to shop anywhere else.

The average hourly wage for a factory worker in China is about $6. In the United States, it is about $30.

At the top of the heap in America are billionaires making more money than God. No one has ever been this rich. Everyone else is slowly sinking. We used to pride ourselves on our middle class; not anymore. It is rapidly being killed by an economic system that enriches a handful of Americans and the Chinese Communist Party.

Politics

We are in the midst of an ongoing Marxist revolution in the United States. The Democratic Party is rapidly falling under the control of the Democratic Socialists of America (DSA), a full-blown Communist organization with extensive ties to Communist China and China’s henchmen, like Cuba. This is not a fringe group. One of its members is the mayor of the country’s largest city. Within the next two years, we may see a DSA member – a Communist –nominated as the Democratic candidate for President of the United States.

Lest there be any question about the significance of such an event, consider just a small sampling of what the DSA says officially online on its website.

“DSA stands for the total dissolution of the United States empire.” “The Democratic Socialists of America (DSA) is dedicated to a world free of exploitation and oppression, leading to the liberation of all people from capitalism and imperialism.” “The U.S. is a prison house of nations founded on genocide, built by slavery, maintained by exploitation, and expanded through conquest.” “The United States is a settler-colony. It is not a nation, it is a prison-house of nations, with the Euro-Americans being the jailer. Many comrades commit errors of line and practice because they fail to take this into account, making allusions to the “multinational working class” and flattening the contradictions derived from settler colonialism.”

All across the nation, CCP agents are actively recruiting government officials and politicians. They systematically target them at the local and state levels when these individuals need money and crave recognition. Then the CCP assists its assets in climbing the ladder and gaining ever more influence and power. We have literally no idea how many such traitors there are amongst us, nor how high they may have climbed.

Society

The Chinese are not content to attack us in a material sense. They also work overtime to destroy the soul of this nation. For many years now, they have been in bed with the Mexican cartels and pumped fentanyl into our cities and towns. Hundreds of thousands of Americans have been killed.

All over the country, the CCP has infiltrated our schools and universities. The goal is to recruit your children as weapons against you. The Chinese are well on the way to making this happen.

Military

When the United States fought the Battle of Midway, the U.S. Navy had a total of six carriers in service worldwide. At least two of those were being repaired. By the time the Japanese surrendered in Tokyo Bay three years later, we had over one hundred in service worldwide.

That military no longer exists. It vanished a long time ago. We can talk all day about how our military is the greatest in the world, but the fact is, we are running on fumes. Our defense industrial base has vaporized. We have too few planes, too few ships, and too few munitions. We just fought a war against Iran, a third-rate power at best, and we burned through our available stockpile of interceptors and missiles in no time.

The Air Force is the smallest and oldest it has been in a very long time. The Navy is reduced to extending deployments for ships over and over again, because there are literally no replacements available. We have been reduced to sending Marines “on float” off South America in a cobbled-together flotilla of vessels that lack many of the key capabilities of our purpose-built amphibious warfare ships.

All of this is the product of economic policies that have gutted our defense industrial base. We cannot build ships, planes, tanks, or other key weapons systems fast enough. In many cases, without Chinese help, we cannot build them at all. We just decided to scrap a nuclear attack submarine that has been awaiting repairs for a decade because we could not find a navy yard in which to repair it.

Entanglement with Communist China is killing America. We face a clear choice. We can hold course and watch as our nation is slowly, inexorably destroyed, or we can take bold action, reverse course, and begin to put in place policies that treat China like the pariah state it is.

Two hundred and fifty years ago, we found the courage to do the right thing. It’s time to find that courage again. Let’s declare independence, this time from China, and ensure our republic survives.