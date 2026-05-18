During the recent summit with President Trump, Xi Jinping made clear his intention to “reunite” Taiwan, which is not historically part of China, with the People’s Republic. Another historically independent nation, Tibet, has already suffered this fate. Over a million Tibetans died in that “reunification” process, and for good measure, the CCP destroyed over 6000 Buddhist monasteries and temples.

But, if you want to get a full appreciation for what it means to be “reunited” with Communist China, you need to understand that Red China now presumes to control the succession of the Dalai Lama. Beijing has already occupied the physical. It now intends to occupy the metaphysical as well.

The Dalai Lama is the spiritual leader of Tibetan Buddhism. The current Dalai Lama is Tenzin Gyatso. He is 90 years old. He lives in exile in India, having fled the Chinese occupation of his country, but remains widely regarded as the symbol of Tibetan resistance to Chinese tyranny. Given his advanced age, the question of who will succeed him is more than academic.

The Tibetans employ an elaborate religious process to choose the successor to a Dalai Lama. In brief, it is believed that when a Dalai Lama passes, he is reincarnated immediately in the body of someone else. The process, then, is effectively a hunt for that new individual, usually a child.

To find the Dalai Lama, other high lamas consult oracles, watch the direction of smoke emanating from the cremation of the deceased Dalai Lama, take note of natural events, and even watch to see which way the Dalai Lama is facing when he dies. When a possible successor is identified, these lamas then interview possible successors and test them. Candidates are shown personal items belonging to the old Dalai Lama, as well as “decoys,” and must correctly identify the items that “belong” to them. This is all a matter of looking for signs and delving into a world of mysticism, faith, and ancient history.

None of which means anything to the Communist abomination that is modern China.

The Chinese have no intention of allowing a bunch of Tibetan monks to choose their spiritual leader. They have declared they will choose. They have a ministry for just this task, and, of course, they have rules and regulations.

In July 2025, the current Dalai Lama dared to make a statement confirming that the office of the Dalai Lama would continue to exist after his death and that his successor would be chosen in the traditional way. A Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman immediately responded and reiterated that the reincarnation “must comply with Chinese laws... and be approved by the central government.” As you might expect, Beijing has already groomed candidates for the position of Dalai Lama. The appointment of a suitable Chinese collaborator would be the “final step” in the full eradication of Tibetan culture.

This is what it means to be “reunified” with Communist China. The Chinese don’t just seize your territory, kill your people, and destroy your independence as a nation. They seize your traditions, beliefs, and religion as well. Every aspect of your independence as a nation and a people is erased. The final step for Tibet will be the selection of the next Dalai Lama and reincarnation with Communist characteristics.