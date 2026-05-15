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Rod D. Martin's avatar
Rod D. Martin
2h

Far be it from me to argue with the truly brilliant and awesome Sam Faddis. Nevertheless, if memory serves, in Allison's book, he cites 16 examples. Four made peace, and in the other 12, the established power beat the rising power 7-5.

So is it at least possible that Xi is recognizing how we've kicked his butt out of the Caribbean, humiliated his armaments industry in Venezuela and Iran, and locked down Malacca, Sunda, and Lombok with our new Indonesian defense pact(s)? Not even mentioning Japan's reassertion?

I think China is at an extreme disadvantage, its economy requires exports to the U.S., its demographic implosion has about another ten years before becoming catastrophic, its unending leadership purges show the regime to be brittle, and it may want to invade Taiwan but its real best case might be to be among the 4 rather than the 12.

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David Cunniff's avatar
David Cunniff
1m

Regardless of what china says we must be reminded china is already in a state of war with the USA for years now, we just don't acknowledge it. Economic, cyber, and espionage warfare against the USA daily.

Taiwan is the trip wire now, we have been forewarned.

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