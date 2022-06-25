If you listen to the mainstream media you will know that from time to time spontaneous peaceful protests break out in the nation focused on various social issues. You will also know that Antifa is largely a fiction of the ‘delusional right’ and that the real threat to the nation comes from a vast right-wing conspiracy driven by white supremacists.

In short, you will know nothing.

Anarchist post promoting assassination of Supreme Court Justices.

What we saw in the infamous “summer of love” was the work of a nationwide network of highly organized anarchist and Marxist groups with the express purpose of destroying the nation as we know it. Their actions are meticulously planned and well supported. They organize online and they distribute training and organizational materials widely.

Readily accessible online in a whole variety of formats are materials guiding you through every stage of the process of becoming a revolutionary. Trying to get things started and want to form your own “affinity group”? (Anarchist speak for a terrorist cell.) Never fear. Step-by-step instructions are waiting for you.

“You and your friends already constitute an affinity group, the essential building block of this model. An affinity group is a circle of friends who understand themselves as an autonomous political force. The idea is that people who already know and trust each other should work together to respond immediately, intelligently, and flexibly to emerging situations.” “This leaderless format has proven effective for guerrilla activities of all kinds, as well as what the RAND Corporation calls “swarming” tactics in which many unpredictable autonomous groups overwhelm a centralized adversary.” “Affinity groups are resistant to infiltration because all members share history and intimacy with each other, and no one outside the group need be informed of their plans or activities.” CrimeThinc.com

Other materials will help you prevent the police from knowing what you are up to or even teach you how to defeat facial recognition technology.

“A burner phone is a single-use phone, unattached to your identity, which can theoretically be used to communicate anonymously in situations where communications may be monitored.” “Burner phones should only ever talk to other burner phones.” “Never turn your burner on at home.” “Never turn your burner on in proximity to your main phone.” “Don’t refer to yourself or any of your contacts by name.” “Beware of IMSI catchers.” CrimeThinc.com

The leftist groups on our streets don’t just pump out training materials, however. They also meticulously plan their operations and employ sophisticated techniques to frustrate law enforcement and intelligence agencies. General information may be widely distributed but the details of particular operations are carefully safeguarded.

Tightly controlled Telegram channels are used extensively. Channels are created and then shut down regularly. Burner phones, as mentioned above, are widely used. Periodically they are discarded and new phones obtained.

The groups in question also conduct intelligence collection operations. They train their personnel to gather intelligence on the police and to report it in the same organized format used by the U.S. military. They monitor police communications.

Then they pump all this information out to their people on the street. An anarchist on the street in D.C. can see exactly where the police are and exactly what types of units the police have deployed. He can likely also see where other leftist groups are and their composition. He has a real-time understanding of everything that is happening around him.

In the wake of the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, we have already seen the mobilization of radical groups in our streets. These are the exact same groups that burned our cities in the run-up to the 2020 election. They are organized and dedicated and more powerful than ever.

Abortion is a pretext for these groups. Their real objective is the violent overthrow of the existing social, economic and political order. Our government is not acting to stop them, and, in fact, is encouraging this violence as a political tactic. This is not fantasy. This is not a conspiracy theory.

This is as real as it gets. This is what a real revolution looks like.

