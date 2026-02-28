THIS IS A REGIME CHANGE, FIGHT FOR SURVIVAL, IRANIANS ARE GOING TO TAKE THIS WORLDWIDE
This is going to be a sustained operation that goes on for some time.
We can hope the Iranian regime collapses. But if it doesn’t and you’ve made it an existential fight, expect them to lash out in every way they can. That could be worldwide. That could be on our soil.
A great man once said about War, remember "the other side gets to respond!" War is unpredictable, and an air campaign alone will not lead to regime change. Considering the U.S. has no operational Carrier Strike Group's (CSG) in the South China Sea, this would be the opportune time for the CCP to make a move on Taiwan. Then watch global GDP fall 5-10% because of the loss of chip manufacturing from TSMC. One would expect soft targets in the U.S. to be hit by the Mullah's acolytes.
