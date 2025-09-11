On September 10, 2025, Charlie Kirk, a conservative activist, was gunned down in broad daylight. The killer is still at large. Charlie is dead, but we must understand that what they are really trying to kill is something much bigger than any one man.

At the heart of Charlie Kirk’s work was the principle of reasoned debate. He challenged those spouting leftist talking points to support their positions and their “conclusions” with facts. They could not. They were exposed as pushing not reason or “science” but dogma and propaganda.

For that, he had to die.

America is not simply faced with a coarsening of political discourse. It is under siege. The entire concept of a free, democratic society in which a marketplace of ideas is allowed to function unfettered is under attack. That is not accidental. That is not unforeseen.

The revolutionaries who want to destroy the entire existing social, economic, and political order understand that to win, they must legitimize violence. They must legitimize horror. They know that their opponents must be transformed into the enemy in the eyes of their supporters - an enemy which can and must be destroyed by violence.

Ultimately, all Marxist revolutions rely on this same principle. Stalin did not persuade his opponents to side with him by force of reason. He annihilated them. To do that, and to remain in power, he had to legitimize the use of violence on a mass scale and brand all those who opposed him as deserving only of death.

Mao understood this all too well. Opponents of his mad policies were ridiculed, imprisoned, and ultimately slaughtered in almost incomprehensibly large numbers. That obscenity was justified by the Chinese Communist Party in stark rhetorical terms. Those who stood in the way of the revolution were no longer worthy of being treated as deserving any consideration. They were to be cleansed from the face of the Earth.

Our own American revolutionaries employ precisely the same ideological techniques. They are on the right side of history. The ends justify the means.

If you stand in their way, you do not merit consideration. No one is going to debate you. You are a Nazi. You are a fascist. You are genocidal. You are part of the colonial settler, patriarchal, cisgendered, heteronormative hierarchy.

You must be destroyed.

These revolutionaries, backed by radical billionaires who have gotten rich off the American people and now want to destroy them, have made massive progress toward their goal. A look at the reactions around the country to Kirk’s death shows just how chillingly close they are to convincing the country that anyone who stands in the way of the revolution must die.

“You can’t stop with these sort of awful thoughts you have and then saying these awful words and then not expect awful actions to take place.”

MSNBC analyst Matthew Dowd

“1 Nazi down.”

Oskaloosa, Iowa, high school teacher

“Charlie Kirk lived and died in the America that Charlie Kirk wanted to exist.”

“RIP Charlie Kirk, you would have loved politicizing the shooting of Charlie Kirk.”

“F–k Charlie Kirk.”

Representative posts on Bluesky

“No one mourns the wicked.”

Twitter post

“Yes Nazi’s have children—Nazi’s also get shot in the neck.”

These are representative only. Across the nation, vast numbers of individuals have celebrated the cold-blooded assassination of a fellow American because he dared to espouse positions with which they disagreed. To anyone who has been paying attention, that should come as no surprise.

Earlier this year, the Network Contagion Research Institute (NCRI) conducted a nationally representative survey of more than 1,200 US adults, weighted to reflect national census demographics. The findings were terrifying: Some 38% of respondents said it would be at least “somewhat justified” to murder Trump, and 31% said the same about Musk.

When the NCRI focused only on left-leaning Americans, justification for killing Trump rose to 55% and Musk to 48%. The NCRI’s conclusions from this are perhaps even more chilling than the raw numbers.

“The regression analysis reveals that support for assassinating Elon Musk is predicted by a clear set of ideological and psychological factors. The strongest predictors are far-left political identity and Left-Wing Authoritarianism (LWA)—suggesting this justification of violence is underpinned by politics and ideology. Time spent on BlueSky also emerged as a significant predictor, suggesting a potential role for the cyber social domain in justification of violence, a trend that mirrors NCRI’s earlier findings on Luigi Mangione… These findings support the hypothesis that assassination culture is not random, but structured, ideological, and amplified in specific digital environments.”

“The data reveal a structured endorsement of political violence targeting figures like Donald Trump and Elon Musk. These attitudes are not fringe—they reflect an emergent assassination culture, grounded in far-left authoritarianism and increasingly normalized in digital discourse.”

“This report points to disturbingly high levels of support for political violence, particularly targeting President Donald Trump and Elon Musk. Across survey responses, nearly one-third of respondents—and a significantly higher share of left-leaning respondents—expressed some degree of justification for acts of lethal violence.”

This is not accidental. This is not simply a “coarsening” of political discourse. This is the result of a massive, ongoing political and social effort to demonize the opponents of the revolution and to justify their ultimate elimination. Many Americans may still not understand what is happening. I can guarantee those pushing this madness do only too well.

They murdered Charlie. They really intended to kill reason, free speech, and liberty.