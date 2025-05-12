Marxists lie. They lie to you. They lie to themselves. They create alternate universes in which up is down, water runs uphill, and truth is hunted down mercilessly and annihilated.

But, worst of all, they believe those lies.

The twisted trans movement in this country is no exception. It is bent on the destruction of the existing economic, social, and political order in this nation. In pursuit of this objective, it has created an alternate reality. In this reality, Donald Trump is a Hitlerian figure leading an army of genocidal followers who intend to hunt down and exterminate anyone not accepting their dominion.

You may find all that a bit ridiculous. You may not have seen any evidence of death camps for transgender individuals. You will understand, of course, that only proves that you are part of the problem as well.

A group calling itself the Rainbow Railroad is working to help trans people escape from the hell that is modern America by fleeing north across the border into Canada. Its name is a deliberate reference to the Underground Railroad, which spirited slaves out of the South to freedom in the North in the years before the American Civil War.

“In light of the devastating results from the U.S. election, Rainbow Railroad is preparing for a future where risks will escalate for LGBTQI+ refugees and asylum seekers. We must rally together with unwavering resolve to meet the anticipated challenges for our community.”



”We already know how harmful a Trump administration can be to queer and trans people—not just in the U.S., but globally. The dangerous, hateful ignorance spewed by him and his allies emboldens homophobic, transphobic bigots everywhere, and there’s no telling what the next four years will bring.”

In the scheme of things, though, fleeing the country to escape the coming Holocaust is a relatively mild reaction. For other groups, the answer is to fight back and start killing people. The Trans Army doesn’t plan to leave. They are organizing. They are recruiting former members of the military. They are teaching their supporters tradecraft.

“Fascism and transphobia go together, but the fight against authoritarianism is bigger than LGBTQIA+ rights. From Russia’s influence on anti-LGBTQIA+ policies in Hungary to the war in Ukraine, right-wing regimes use attacks on marginalized groups to gain control. In the U.S., the GOP is leading attacks on human rights, from rolling back civil rights protections to restricting reproductive freedoms and targeting LGBTQIA+ people. This is why trans advocacy groups, pro-democracy movements, and human rights defenders are joining forces. Defending trans rights is about protecting democracy, freedom, and rights for everyone.”

The Trans Army has a series of disclaimers on its web page intended to suggest that all its calls for violence are metaphorical. Somebody in the group must have gone to law school. Don’t be fooled. There is nothing ambiguous about the content of the site.

Material available on the site includes a Guerrilla Tactics Toolkit.

“Guerrilla warfare is not just armed rebellion, it is asymmetrical resistance. In the United States of 2025, where open fascism, surveillance, and state repression dominate, guerrilla tactics allow small, agile, decentralized groups to resist and destabilize without matching the state's resources. This guide outlines guerrilla warfare strategies adapted for urban, suburban, and rural environments within the unique context of modern U.S. power structures.”

“Guerrilla strategy thrives not through top-down chains of command, but through distributed, adaptive, autonomous formations. These units "cells" are the organs of an underground body in motion. Each acts on its own, but all breathe from the same purpose: to erode control, disrupt empire, and protect the people.”

In particular, there is a strong emphasis on security. Over and over, the manuals provided by the Trans Army talk about compartmentation, security in communications, and patience. These are not individuals looking to make a quick splash. These are folks who are building for the long term. Their materials, in fact, make repeated references to other Marxist revolutionary organizations like the Black Panthers and the PKK.

“STEP 5: OPERATIONAL SECURITY • Never talk about ops or group identity online. • Use Signal, Briar, or in-person meetings only. • Don’t use real names in action planning. • Rotate phones, outfits, and locations. • Learn basic countersurveillance: tails, wifi spoofing, data encryption. • If you’re infiltrated, isolate—not punish. Replace, don’t expose.”

“We aren’t only defending ourselves. We are shaping what comes next. Trans rage is a blueprint. Trans joy is a riot. Trans resistance is already winning.”

The FBI spent most of the four years of the Biden administration focusing on arresting people opposed to abortion or raising legitimate questions about election integrity. One hopes that under its new management it is a bit more serious. Out there in the ether right now, some very disturbed individuals are organizing for revolution. The Trans Army means war.