You know what’s better than firefighting? Fire prevention.

Minneapolis is in chaos. Large, well-organized battalions of anti-ICE activists are tracking federal officers and doing their level best to prevent them from enforcing the law and deporting illegal aliens. Citizens supporting ICE are being beaten in the streets. The Governor and many other elected officials are standing one step away from open insurrection and sedition.

And, right now, as you read this, the groundwork is being laid to make all that look like merely a preamble. The anti-ICE activists and their allies, including individuals tied directly to Communist China, are getting ready to set New York City ablaze.

Per the New York Post, leftists in New York City are building an army of more than 4,000 anti-ICE activists to form “rapid response” battalions and obstruct the ICE in its anticipated crackdown on illegal migrants in NYC.

Last week, Mayor Mamdani’s comrades in the DSA outlined the plan during a meeting of something called the Immigrant Justice Working Group. The meeting was held at the headquarters of the People’s Forum in Midtown Manhattan. The People’s Forum is a revolutionary “incubator” which has been at the heart of pretty much every radical, revolutionary action in New York going back as far as the student uprisings on college campuses in the city.

The People’s Forum is part of the extremely well-financed network of Roy Singham, an American billionaire now based in Shanghai and part of the Chinese Communist Party’s United Front. Put simply, the goal of the United Front inside the United States is to destroy America as we know it and facilitate the rise of Communist China as the world’s dominant power.

There is nothing ad hoc about what the People’s Forum is doing. It is replicating inside New York City the apparatus now raising hell in Minneapolis. They are standing up 24/7 monitoring of ICE activities, with all communications going to a central hub from which operations can be coordinated. To make that happen, among other things, they are bringing on linguists to facilitate communications.

“If you speak Pular, if you speak Creole, if you speak Fulani – come find us,” urged a leader at last week’s meeting. “We really want you on the team.”

Lest you still think that all these people have in mind is advising people of their rights or documenting ICE activities, think again. What is happening in Minneapolis has long since passed that point and reached the brink of civil war. That is precisely what these people intend in New York City.

“I do wonder at this point. Why do people not simply shoot ice scum in the face & dissolve their corpses in a HDPE plastic tub {recycle number 2} using any of the following acids: hydrochloric; sulfuric; nitric; acetic {including glacial acetic}; or phosphoric.” Quote from Crimethinc telegram channel chat

The anarchist publication Crimethinc recently produced a lengthy review of anti-ICE activities in Minneapolis and pumped it out nationwide as a primer. Here are some excerpts. It is worth reading in its entirety.

“The rapid response networks people organized to defend their communities against federal agents seeking to kidnap, brutalize, and terrorize them have undergone a whirlwind evolution to keep up with ever-shifting Immigration and Customs Enforcement tactics. Over the past month and a half of occupation, volunteers in the Twin Cities have continuously updated their rapid response model, arriving at a dynamic and resilient system. In the following report, we explore the details of that system for the benefit of others around the country who may soon be facing similar pressures.”

“During the months preceding the surge of ICE agents to the Twin Cities, local people and organizations created a relatively centralized rapid response network, in which observers would submit sightings with varying levels of substantiation to an admin on a mass text system. As soon as admins could intake, reformat, and verify the reports, they would blast it out on the system, and people nearby would converge. This seemed to work for turning people out to major operations, like a raid on an apartment complex, but began to falter as ICE experimented with faster, more lightweight operations.”

“Then, around December 1, the raids essentially stopped, and the influx of agents began a campaign of door knocks and snatch-and-grabs. The previous model was immediately rendered obsolete because the window of time to intervene shrank to a matter of minutes. Community members who were wanting something more confrontational than the existing legal-observer-style bottle-necked system started to build out a parallel system to fill the gaps and move more nimbly.”

“This new system began with a large-scale chat for Southside reports, where anyone can drop an alert of any kind. As ICE operations accelerated in volume and speed, the open, more nimble chat grew in members and became a space that attracted those who wanted to do more than simply record ICE operations. People integrated the existing whistle program to alert targeted people about ICE’s arrival and to harass the agents, then increasingly got in the way—blocking ICE vehicles with personal cars, using their bodies to block agents, using crowds and car patrols to intimidate small groups of agents into withdrawing.”

“As the chats got larger, more chats were made to break the city up into smaller and smaller segments—some of which have gotten as small as a four-block radius. This allows people to see reports directly relevant to them and respond to nearby sightings quickly and effectively.”

“These networks have benefited greatly from a program of counter-surveillance at the local ICE headquarters. The Whipple, a federal building in Fort Snelling on the outskirts of the Minneapolis and St. Paul, has long been a regional headquarters for ICE, having previously housed other federal agencies…The building is hemmed in by two state highways, two rivers, and an airport. With only two vehicle exits, tracking ICE vehicles entering and exiting the facility is easy. Whipple Watch, as it’s called, has involved protesters and observers stationed there for months, gathering intel on the convoys headed into the city or taking detainees to the airport, identifying patterns of operations such as surge days and times, and carefully cataloging the plates of vehicles going in and out. This database of plates gets near constant daily use, enabling rapid responders on foot and in cars to confirm known ICE vehicles in real time. ICE has begun swapping out cars and plates throughout the day to undermine this counter-surveillance, but the volume of submissions pouring in is only growing.”

“Whipple Watch describe their goals as threefold: to provide an early warning system about surges and convoys to the local rapid response networks,

to gather data with a special focus on the license plate database, and

to ensure that ICE knows they are being watched, even on their own turf.”

“Whipple Watch has undeniably succeeded in achieving these particular goals, even in the face of a hostile militarized force.” “A data collection team collects anonymized data submitted from Whipple Watch and many of the local rapid response chats, aggregating them into consumable formats, such as interactive maps of hotspots. This team also admins the searchable database of license plates sorted by “confirmed ICE,” “suspected ICE,” “confirmed not ICE,” and other categories.” “…The fight here is defined by those who push the envelope. People use their cars and bodies to block agents and de-arrest targeted people. They throw snowballs and rocks; they kick back canisters of tear gas. They cover cars and agents with paint and break the windows of their cars. They don’t stop screaming in the faces of abductors when they are hit, pepper sprayed, or shot with rubber bullets. They are witnessing the masked abductions, undisclosed disappearances, and record-breaking deaths of this new emboldened ICE, and they are willing to take real risks to stop them. They are experiencing the retaliative violence, and they are more, stronger, and braver in spite of it.”

Highly organized, well-financed groups with direct ties to Communist China are preparing to set our nation’s largest city on fire. The proper response here is not to wait until ICE officers are ambushed and “de-arresting” turns into murder. It is to shut down these groups now, seize their funds, and put their leaders behind bars. Not for the first time in recent years, we must stop and wonder, where is American counter-intelligence? Where is the FBI?

Let’s extinguish this fire before it starts.