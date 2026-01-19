AND Magazine

Rob B.
8h

#1) ... Socialism is gaining traction in a wide variety of US cities, most at risk currently: NYC, LA, Chicago, Seattle, and Minneapolis.

#2) ... Another concern is the exponential growth rate in Muslim population within these US cities: LA & Phoenix, Seattle & Portland, Minneapolis - Saint Paul / Detroit, Charlotte Raleigh, Tampa & Orlando, Dallas - Fort Worth / Austin / Houston, and Atlanta.

These two existential threats will assault - diminish Freedom & Liberty in the US, changing the fabric of America, unless it is effectively dealt with.

Pnoldguy
12h

Your question: Where is the FBI? You mean the VERY SAME FBI that spent months tracking down J6 protestors using the full force of the US government? That FBI? All 38,000 that tried to bring down a president?

Well, they are where they were 10 years ago, still doing the democrats bidding albeit with a new "leader".

You can't read Kash Patels book and then look at the Kash in DC as nothing more than a hologram.

