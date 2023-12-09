A political tide is rising that is ignored, downplayed, and intentionally misinterpreted by the mainstream media. Clearly stated, the global liberal establishment is being challenged on every continent.

On the European subcontinent, home to 750 million people, political currents are reversing, and those shifts are definitely to the right of center.

Thousands protest in Madrid on 18 November 2023

In Spain, conservatives dominated local elections earlier this year and the conservative Popular Party gained 13% to become the largest faction in parliament. Alarmed, socialist Prime Minister Sanchez offered the Catalan separatists amnesty for their failed secession in 2017 in order to get their support in forming a new government. That scheme ignited weeks of protests across the country, demonstrating conservative power and anger.

Finland has a new conservative government under Prime Minister Petteri Orpo that is tackling the power of labor unions, unemployment benefits, and other unsustainable costs of Finland’s former far-left welfare program.

Sweden, a European stronghold of far-left radicals, has a new conservative government as of last year. It is increasing funding for police and prisons, and cutting funding for climate change policies, including reducing taxes on gasoline and diesel fuel.

Conservative Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni of Italy, in power for a year, has racked up gains for her “Italy First” agenda. She reversed prohibitions on exporting natural gas, expanded exploration in the Adriatic, ended the ability of countries like China to buy Italian national debt, and is working to flatten Italy’s mountain of government regulations.

In France, a wellspring of liberalism in Europe, conservatives gained control of the Senate, destroying the absolute majority of President Macron’s liberal coalition. Presidential elections are less than three years away and polls now show that Marine Le Pen, leader of the conservative National Front, is well ahead of all others who might replace Macron.

In the Netherlands, victory at the polls by Geert Wilders’ Party for Freedom was especially shocking for the European liberal elite. Wilders has already promised a UK Brexit-style referendum on the Netherlands exiting the European Union -- a “Nexit.” Adding to that shock was the success of the Farmer-Citizen Movement Party, founded on the issue of opposing government “green” policies that could destroy 3,000 farms.

The conservative government in Slovakia, elected this year, will lower taxes and curtail immigration. Prime Minister Robert Fico is promising that his government will not allow “even a single Muslim immigrant.” Fico also said he would not cede Slovakia’s sovereignty to WHO in any management of new pandemics adding, “…such nonsense could only have been invented by greedy pharmaceutical companies which began to perceive the resistance of certain governments against mandatory vaccination.”

The United Right coalition in Poland maintained its majority in the Sejm in the October elections and will continue to defend President Andrzej Duda’s conservative agenda on immigration and other issues.

The Prime Minister of Hungary, Viktor Orbán, now in power for 12 years, continues his conservative programs. He ended government support of LGBTQ and DEI issues, restricted NGO activities (George Soros’ Open Society Foundation moved to Berlin), and continued his ban on Muslim immigration.

Riots in Ireland last month, sparked by the stabbing of a woman and three children by an Algerian immigrant, were the worst in years and were echoed in France. “Irish Lives Matter” signs appeared in Belfast with other signs like “NIHE & Private Landlords Take Note Suffolk Will No Longer Accept The Re-housing of Illegal Immigrants.” As ordered by their left-wing government, police are investigating those signs as “hate crimes.” The Algerian immigrant was awarded Irish citizenship.

On the other side of the world in Australia, 60% of voters voted “no” to liberal Prime Minister Anthony Albanese’s proposition to amend their constitution to create an “Indigenous People’s Voice.” They recognized it as a plan that would further amplify racial divisions.

In our own backyard, anti-leftist Javier Milei’s stunning victory in the recent presidential elections in Argentina was a seismic event in that nation’s history. He spoke of Argentina’s “useless and parasitic” political class in speeches condemning vast bureaucracies and bloated government spending. His campaign signature was a chainsaw that he flourished at rallies.

In Brazil, tens of thousands marched in the streets of Sao Paulo last month chanting, “Come back Bolsonaro.” Jair Bolsonaro was the conservative president of Brazil until unseated by Lula da Silva in the October 2022 elections that are widely condemned as fraudulent. Bolsonaro is a staunch opponent of vaccines, masks, and social distancing, and Lula accused him of dangerous disinformation for promoting herd immunity by shaking hands with crowds of supporters. After Lula gained office, his far-left electoral court accused Bolsonaro of spreading false claims about election fraud and banned him from seeking office until 2030! Mainstream media ignored that astounding decision. Perhaps it too closely resembles the treatment Trump is getting today by Obama-appointed judges.

Thousands march in Sao Paulo on 26 November

The Biden administration is well aware of these dramatic changes, as is Barack Hussein Obama, the hidden hand that directs our government. They know that next year may be the last year they will have the power to continue making Obama’s declaration in 2008 become reality, “We are five days away from fundamentally transforming the United States of America.”

Nevertheless, the Obama/Biden administration seems to be confident of retaining power despite the polls and the senile dementia of their candidate. Why the calm? Are they planning to seize emergency power because of another pandemic? Will they keep power by getting us into a war? Will the Federal Reserve suddenly issue Central Bank Digital Currency, destroy cash, and give the White House absolute control over everything we do and where we go? Or do they plan to steal the election again?

These are dangerous times for our Republic. Whatever happens, seek, speak, and resolve to act on the truth. Your freedom depends on it.

