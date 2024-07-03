Joe Biden was put in place as President by the Democratic establishment. He was to play his part as a puppet and do what he was told while the powerbrokers that control the Party pushed through the most radical agenda in American history. Unfortunately, for the boys in the back room, Joe fell apart. He is now transparently incapable of discharging his duties as President.

Joe needs to step down and bow out. The vast majority of the American people know that. Funny thing about puppets, though. Sometimes they start thinking they are real boys. Joe doesn’t want to take orders anymore. He wants to keep being “the man”.

Perhaps worse, those around him who now exercise power by claiming to do so in his name do not want Joe to go. Chief amongst these is the terrifyingly Machiavellian Jill Biden. As long as Joe sits in the chair staring blankly into the distance and babbling about women being raped by their sisters and “beating Medicare”, Jill gets to run the country. She’s just fine with that.

A loving wife would think in different terms, but Jill is, as she always has been, laser-focused on position, power, and prestige. She will ride this horse as far as it will go, and no one is going to make her change course.

At a watch party after the train wreck of a debate with Trump, Jill was in front of the cameras ranting about what a great job Joe had done. As her husband stared blankly into space, she led the crowd in horrifying chants of “four more years” and touted the fact that Joe “knew all the facts” and “answered every question.” I despise Joe Biden and even I found it hard to watch this sickening abuse of a man who has no idea where he is or what is happening around him. If there was ever a case of elder abuse, this was it.

The truth is that Jill does not look at the current situation as a crisis. She looks at it as an opportunity. She has been acting in the role of President for some time. Now she sees the chance to assume even more power and she loves it.

Within days of the debate, Jill appeared on the cover of Vogue magazine looking meaningfully into the distance as if to suggest that it was her vision that we should now trust. The article accompanying the photo is a fawning piece building Jill up as a major political force, a visionary.

“We are the first generation in half a century to give our daughters a country with fewer rights than we had,” she tells the Women for Biden crowd a few minutes later. “Book bans. Voting laws gutted. Court decisions that strip away our most basic freedoms. But circumstance is not destiny.” The women here are fighting mad. Nice, Midwestern ladies, all of them, but gurgling away inside like those brewing vats—only with righteous fury, instead of beer. That’s what the Biden-Harris campaign is counting on: “We will decide our future,” the first lady tells them.

Jill Biden speaking in Minnesota, from the Vogue article

We exit amid cheers, hustled out again as she shakes hands along the rope line. Glancing back, I see one young woman clinging to her, eyes brimming with tears, saying words I cannot hear. One of Dr. Biden’s minders tries to hurry her along but she brushes him off, to let the woman speak.

Excerpt from the Vogue article

What makes Jill Biden unique in current US politics, I mused, is that she is distinctively capable of speaking to, and from, two Americas. Not red and blue, the which-side-are-you-on divide shouted over on cable news, but rather, America, the exalted USA whose founding principles are under threat…

Excerpt from the Vogue article

It goes on and on and on in this vein. This is not an article about the wife of a President. This article is designed to present Jill Biden to the nation as a major political force in her own right. This is the beginning of the transition from being the First Lady to being the person running the country.

On Tuesday Jill traveled to Allentown, Pennsylvania to speak at events on behalf of Democratic Congressional candidates. She did not accompany the President. She came to Pennsylvania as a political figure in her own right. No longer is she content to hide in the shadows and pull strings. She is now openly beginning to exercise power and influence.

Following her appearance in Pennsylvania Jill Biden went on to Michigan for a whole slate of additional appearances. She is not standing by her husband. She is campaigning as if she herself were on the ticket. And, in a way, she is. Joe, never much for substance, is now literally an empty suit.

Accusations have swirled around Jill Biden for years. She has been accused of masquerading as a medical doctor when in fact she has an educational degree and taught at a community college. Her ex-husband says she had an affair with Joe while working on his Senatorial campaign in the 70’s. Per the ex-husband, that affair destroyed his marriage and Joe’s. The implication is that Jill Biden saw an opportunity to attach herself to a guy who could take her places and did what was required to exploit the opportunity.

The truth of those allegations remains unclear. What is clear is that the First Lady is not acting in the best interests of her husband or the country. She is taking advantage of this situation to further her own interests.

Kipling wrote of “The Man Who Would Be King” who was blinded by his pursuit of power and paid the price. We now see amongst us “The Woman Who Would Be Queen”, and we may all pay the price for this arrogance.