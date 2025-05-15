Ryan Hinton was an 18-year-old black man living in Cincinnati, Ohio. On May 1, 2025, he and three friends were pulled over by the police in a vehicle the police officers believed was stolen. The four youths took off running. The two police officers who had made the stop pursued on foot.

Seconds later, Hinton appeared from between two dumpsters with a semi-automatic pistol in his hand and pointing it at one of the police officers. He was shot dead.

On May 2, 2025, the police showed Hinton’s parents body cam footage taken by one of the officers, clearly showing their son holding a pistol. The weapon was recovered from the scene.

The father, Rodney Hinton, Jr., was upset. So, later that day, he got in his car and ran over a sheriff’s deputy directing traffic outside a University of Cincinnati graduation event. The officer was killed.

Other members of the Hinton family were in another vehicle following Rodney Hinton, Jr., when he ran over the police officer. It is unclear if they knew what Hinton was going to do in advance.

Rodney Hinton, Jr., is now being charged with murder and may face the death penalty. The Black Panthers and the Democratic Socialists of America have shown up. Rodney Hinton has a long criminal record including grand theft, aggravated robbery, and domestic violence. That is irrelevant. Hinton is, you understand, being oppressed. The answer is not that he should be prosecuted. The answer is that more cops should die.

“They might wanna kill Rodney for avenging his son. We say no, sir!” said Mmoja Ajabu, Executive Director of Pan-African Affairs for the Black Panther Movement, at a rally in support of Rodney Hinton. “You do that, and other things are gonna happen!”

“No justice! No peace!” the crowd at the rally chanted.

“Say his name! Rodney Hinton! And we’re not going to just say his name, we’re going to protect his body.”

Ajabu was surrounded by armed members of the Black Panther Party in full military regalia.

Later that day, Mmoja Ajabu spoke again at a town hall. Hinton was lionized as some sort of revolutionary hero, and the act of running over a deputy was glorified as an act of revolutionary courage.

“Most of us think like this, especially in this room, but how many of us have the courage to carry it out?” Ajabu asked.

“When we start seeing each other as brother and sister, then if it’s your child, it’s mine too.”

“Rodney has shown us, and we’re gonna support him. Now they’re talking about killing him,” Ajabu said.

“That ain’t gonna happen without there being a price. But see, we don’t want to riot. We want to have a military strategy that we bring them to their knees.”

“If you ain’t ready for the killing, then you’re in the wrong place.”

A group of representatives from the Democratic Socialists of America at the University of Cincinnati attended the town hall as well. Someone asked about identifying the officer who shot Ryan Hinton. “We take the position that Rodney took,” Ajabu replied. “Any of them will do.”

There is no ambiguity here. Ajabu is not calling for an inquiry or due process. Ajabu is legitimizing the deliberate murder of a police officer and encouraging others to act as Rodney Hinton did. “Any of them will do.” The objective is to kill police officers. In Ajabu’s terms, a “military strategy”.

The Democratic Party set this monster loose. It made common cause with revolutionary Marxists who want to burn the system down. It encouraged mobs to destroy cities and demonized the police. Trump is in the White House, but the revolutionary forces across the nation remain powerful and fully intent on destroying the existing social, economic, and political order.

This is the United States of America. We give a wide berth to free speech as we should. We need to understand, however, that groups like the Black Panthers and others on the far left have no real interest in talking. They are organizing for overt, violent action.

At some point, we are going to have to recognize that and act accordingly. These guys are already talking about a war on cops. All the rest of us are next.