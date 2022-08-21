Saturday the news site Lancaster Online, in its role as part of the propaganda arm of the Pennsylvania Democratic Party came for Doug Mastriano, Republican candidate for Governor in the Keystone state. In a carefully crafted hit piece the site leveled explosive charges against members of Matriano’s security detail. It seems not only do some of these individuals carry firearms in accordance with Pennsylvania law they are – wait for it – Christians.

I hope you were sitting down for that last point.

Specifically, members of Mastriano’s security detail belong to the Lifegate Church, a denomination that describes its purpose as follows.

“LifeGate’s purpose is to be a community of love, faith, and truth where every person is transformed by the presence of Jesus Christ, through the Holy Spirit, to become an instrument of saving grace in his/her neighborhood and world.”

Shocking.

Keep in mind that the leftist forces behind the Lancaster Online’s attack on the Mastriano campaign have no problem with the chemical and physical castration and mutilation of children. They believe wholeheartedly in the sexualization of children and the glorification of transgenderism. They have no issue with after-school clubs dedicated to the worship of Satan.

But, they are going to have to draw the line somewhere. Followers of a man who died on the Cross for our sins taught us to love one another and preached the mantra, “Do unto others as you would have them do unto you” must be vilified. There is no place for that kind of philosophy in the coming workers’ paradise.

All of this is part and parcel of the broadening war on what they have termed “Christian Nationalism.” You might find it hard to understand how accusing someone of following the teachings of Jesus Christ and loving their country could be particularly damning. You would be missing the point, however.

Words have meaning. Words have power. The radical regime in Washington and its followers throughout the nation have labeled “Christian Nationalists” as enemies of the state. This empowers them to use the instruments of the state against them.

The FBI creates literature teaching you how to identify these “violent extremists.” They are labeled. They are hunted. The full force of federal law enforcement is increasingly directed against them.

Once upon a time we elected Dwight Eisenhower President largely on his record as a general in the Second World War. A decade later we elected John F. Kennedy, who talked openly about this service in uniform during that same conflict. Both men were devout Christians.

Eisenhower put his faith at the center of his life during his time as President. He began his inaugural address with a prayer he wrote himself. He began all his Cabinet meetings with a moment of silent prayer. He began the tradition of the National Prayer Breakfast, approved when Congress added the words “under God” to the Pledge of Allegiance, and later made “In God We Trust” the official motto of the United States.

Kennedy made no secret of his love of country and his dedication to service.

Today we need a nation of Minutemen, citizens who are not only prepared to take arms, but citizens who regard the preservation of freedom as the basic purpose of their daily life and who are willing to consciously sacrifice for that freedom. My fellow Americans, ask not what your country can do for you, ask what you can do for your country. John F. Kennedy

These men were lifelong Christians. They carried firearms. They loved their nation and acted in its defense against those who sought to destroy it.

Perhaps neither Eisenhower nor Kennedy was aware of being a radical insurrectionist and a threat to the nation? Certainly, neither one could run today without facing a firestorm of controversy.

Doug Mastriano is the Republican candidate for Governor. He is about the most mainstream such candidate you could imagine. He is a retired Army colonel who spent his entire professional career in service to his nation. Before joining the Army he worked as a paperboy, janitor, security guard, short-order cook, pizza delivery guy, and dishwasher. Mastriano is married. His wife was at one point a chaplain. Mastriano’s son is an Eagle Scout.

This we now call being a radical.

Josh Shapiro has spent his entire adult life either running for office or preparing to run for office. He moves in lockstep with the radical leftist agenda now being forced on Americans by Joe Biden and Democratic governors everywhere. He did his best to support Governor Wolf’s ruinous and unconsitational lockdown of Pennsylvania.

Shapiro has been an abject failure as Attorney General. Consumed by the need to support leftist causes and social transformation he has neglected his basic duties as the chief law enforcement officer of the Commonwealth. Pennsylvania is awash in drugs and drug wars rage in it is urban centers. Philadelphia is a shooting gallery.

This is what we now call being a moderate and a success.

Shapiro knows that Pennsylvanians by and large see through him. He knows that ultimately he has no record to run on. There is no consensus in support of his radical, fringe ideas. He cannot win on the merits.

And, so, he and his mouthpieces in the Democratic Party’s media apparatus will keep launching their attacks and attempting to spread the lie that Mastriano is an extremist. The war on conservatism in Pennsylvania is here to stay.

