Tulsi Gabbard is the Director of National Intelligence (DNI). She has made it clear that she intends to bring about meaningful change within the Intelligence Community (IC). Those Deep State assets within the IC who fully intend to ride out the Trump administration and then return to business as usual are having none of that. In response to every move Gabbard makes, a chorus of voices inside and outside the IC trots the same mantra. “Gabbard is endangering national security. Trust the experts. Leave the IC alone.”

The latest “controversy” created by the Deep State crowd concerns a lady named Julia Gurganus. She recently had her security clearance pulled by Gabbard and was named publicly when that was done. This, we are told, is a breach of security. Gurganus was undercover. She was a high-speed, low-drag “covert operative,” we are told. Outing her has put us all at risk.

Hogwash.

A lot of people work for CIA in a wide variety of categories. Some of them are, in fact, case officers and other operational personnel. These individuals are undercover. They do not acknowledge their affiliation with CIA, and, yes, in many cases, if they were exposed as being CIA, their lives would be in danger and operations would be compromised.

Many other individuals, those who do not conduct operations abroad typically, are not under cover. They are “open” employees. These are usually people who work stateside and do jobs that do not put them in the field. Many of the analysts who work for CIA, for instance, are “open” employees. There is nothing sensitive about acknowledging where they work, although usually the details of precisely what they do are not divulged.

Gurganus was an “open” employee of the CIA. She was not undercover. Acknowledging that she worked for CIA was perfectly normal.

In fact, for years, Gurganus herself has been capitalizing on her CIA credentials as she tours the country speaking and opining.

“Julia Gurganus is a visiting scholar at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace. She is on sabbatical from the CIA.”

The Atlantic

“Ms. Julia Gurganus, Senior Executive Manager, Europe and Eurasia Mission Center, Central Intelligence Agency”

Armed Forces Communications and Electronics Association bio for Gurganus in the Spring of 2025

Julia Gurganus was an overt analyst, not covert operative, at the National Intelligence Council, one source told the Daily Mail. “For years, she used her affiliation with the CIA and the Intelligence Community to write articles, speak on panels, join boards, etc.”

“JULIA GURGANUS is a Visiting Scholar at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, on a sabbatical sponsored by the Central Intelligence Agency. From 2014 to 2017, she served as National Intelligence Officer for Russia and Eurasia at the U.S. National Intelligence Council. The views expressed are her own.”

Foreign Affairs

“In the latest episode of DiploPod, Jen Psaki sits down with Julia Gurganus to discuss the re-election of Russian President Vladimir Putin. Gurganus is a visiting scholar with the Carnegie Russia Eurasia Program. She has spent the past two decades working in the U.S. intelligence community on issues related to Russia and Eurasia. From 2014 to 2017, she was a national intelligence officer for Russia and Eurasia, the senior subject matter expert on Eurasia for the director of national intelligence. She is a CIA employee and is at the Carnegie Endowment on a CIA-sponsored sabbatical.”

Carnegie Endowment

“Julia Gurganus, Carnegie Endowment for International Peace

Ms. Gurganus, a Non-resident Scholar at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace’s Russia and Eurasia Program, has over two decades of experience in the US intelligence community. From 2014 to 2017, she was a national intelligence officer for Russia and Eurasia. She has also served as an analyst and a manager at the CIA, assessing developments in Eurasian foreign and security policy, domestic politics, and economic performance. She also served as a visiting scholar with the Russia and Eurasia Program at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace from 2017 to 2018, where she focused on trends in Russian foreign policy and Russia-US relations. Before joining the government, Ms. Gurganus worked at the Kennan Institute for Advanced Russian Studies, facilitating research programs for scholars from the former Soviet Union. She holds a BA from Bryn Mawr and an MA in Russian Studies from Georgetown University.”

Women’s Foreign Policy Group

These are examples only. Gurganus’ name and connection to CIA have been plastered all over the Internet for a long time now.

Why is it so important that the Deep State rushes to the defense of Gurganus and attempts to push the false narrative that Gabbard has exposed an “operative”? Likely because Gurganus was involved in producing the controversial Intelligence Community Assessment, the document that was the foundation for the Russian collusion hoax that was used in an attempt to destroy Donald Trump politically. That is, in fact, why Gurganus’ clearance was revoked. She was in on the ground floor of an attempted coup.

What all this tells us is that there is a knife fight going on in DC right now. At stake is the future of the IC in general and CIA in particular. If Gabbard prevails, we may yet see meaningful change. We may come out of this with an IC that respects the Constitution and one that produces the intelligence we need to survive.

If Gabbard loses, then likely nothing will change. Windows of opportunity open, but they also close. Once the current one closes, we may come to understand that nothing will ever change, and that the dark forces that attempted to destroy Donald Trump have won after all. There is a war going on in DC, and a great many powerful people want to destroy Tulsi Gabbard, the lady fighting for the future of the republic.