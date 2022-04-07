“I have never spoken to my son about his overseas business dealings.” Joe Biden

Now that we have decided to accept what was always obvious, that Hunter Biden’s laptop is real, the corruption it paints cannot be ignored. Hunter was at the epicenter of what was clearly a worldwide influence-peddling scheme. The only remaining hope for Joe Biden and those still standing by him is to defend the position that somehow Joe was ignorant of all of this.

Whatever Hunter was doing, ‘it had nothing to do with Joe’, and ‘Joe did not benefit from any of it.’

Unfortunately, for Joe the evidence to the contrary is overwhelming.

In a superb piece, The Federalist just laid out the huge amount of money Joe came into the moment he left the Vice-President’s office. Somehow, almost magically, Joe came into possession of $13 million. All of this money came via two corporations he and his wife set up. These corporations appear to be nothing more than shell companies through which money passed to the Bidens.

Joe has never provided any coherent explanation of where this money came from other than to suggest that it was the profits from two books he and his wife wrote. Sales for both books were mediocre at best. Profits to an author per copy of each book sold are notoriously low. Do the math. There is literally no way Joe sold enough books to pocket $13 million.

None. Millions of dollars simply appeared out of thin air and all that money flowed into Joe’s personal bank accounts from two corporations that exist only on paper.

That seems more than a little suspicious. Joe is after all a career public servant. He entered the Senate at the ripe old age of 29. He doesn’t have any significant sources of income beyond his government salary.

It is even more suspicious, of course, in light of all the other evidence suggesting very strongly that Joe and Hunter were doing business together and that the arrangement involved Hunter giving Joe a major cut of all the money he was handed by the thugs of the planet.

One of the many messages on Hunter’s laptop is a text from him to his daughter. In it, Hunter is feeling sorry for himself and lamenting how hard he has worked and how little recognition he gets.

"I love you all but I don't receive any respect, and that's fine, I guess. Works for you, apparently. I hope you all can do what I did and pay for everything for this entire family for thirty years." "It's really hard, but don't worry, unlike pop, I won't make you give me half your salary."

It is very difficult to understand how Joe would compel Hunter to give him half his salary without knowing where the money was coming from. It is also hard to comprehend why Hunter would be forced to comply with his father’s demand unless the two were, in fact, in business together and his father’s participation was key to Hunter being able to continue to make money at all.

Tony Bobulinski who was in business with Hunter Biden for a short while has documented how as a business deal with a Chinese firm was coming together 10% of the profit was set aside for the “Big Guy”. That term was used routinely to refer to Joe Biden and, in fact, its use predates Joe’s tenure in the White House as Vice-President. There are in excess of fifty references to the “Big Guy” on Hunter’s laptop.

Bobulinski has also testified to his astonishment at how brazen the Biden family was about selling access to Joe. After meeting with Joe Biden personally, Bobulinski asked Joe’s brother Jim directly, “How are you guys getting away with this? Aren’t you concerned that you’re going to put your brother’s [2020] presidential campaign at risk? You know, the Chinese, the stuff that you guys have been doing already in 2015 and 2016, around the world?”

Jim’s response was telling. “Plausible deniability,” he said. That term refers to the practice of simply denying involvement in illegal activity by avoiding the creation of clear evidence linking a principal to a crime. Listen to the testimony of everyone who ever talked about Iran Contra and swore Reagan knew nothing about it, and you will see a textbook case. New York Post

In fact, the evidence that Hunter and his father were working together to leverage Joe’s official position is overwhelming. What would be harder to find would be any evidence of separation between the two:

While Joe was Vice-President Hunter took 411 trips abroad. Twenty-three of those trips were through Joint Base Andrews – a military base that houses aircraft used for official travel by American senior officials including the President and Vice-President.

When Hunter set up his office for his business deal with CEFC, a Chinese energy company, he asked for four keys. He specifically identified Joe as being one of the individuals who would need a key.

Hunter and Joe maintained joint bank accounts. Hunter paid Joe’s expenses on numerous occasions.

It appears Hunter paid for renovations at the Vice-President’s residence.

Jim Biden has also been tied to this family enterprise with new evidence showing he was being handed huge amounts of cash by Chinese firms.

“Plausible deniability” only goes so far. At some point the protestations of ignorance become implausible. We reached that point in this case a long time ago. Joe sold his soul to the Communist Chinese and others a long time ago. The bill is coming due. The walls are closing in.

