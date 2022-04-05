The American civil rights movement has been built on the bedrock of a quest for equality. Blacks demand the right to hold jobs, buy homes and attend school in the same way white people do. Women demand the right to work outside the home, to vote, and to move freely as men do. Gay Americans ask only the same. Equality.

The trans movement in America is something fundamentally different. It does not ask for respect and equal treatment. It aggressively demonizes traditional culture. It seeks to tear down. It wants to destroy what it brands an evil patriarchy. It has chosen to begin that task by seizing control of the minds and bodies of your children and reshaping them in its image.

This is not some fringe, underground movement. It is led by some of the biggest and most powerful entities in our nation. Disney corporation executives and employees in particular openly brag about pushing the transgender agenda in programming and at theme parks.

Allen March, who works on Disney-Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur, spoke during a recent Disney meeting focused on the company’s “Reimagine Tomorrow” initiative dedicated to highlighting “underrepresented voices.” Leaked video of the virtual meeting was obtained by journalist Christopher Rufo, who posted it on social media. March said the Moon Girl team had been “really open to exploring queer stories,” adding that he wanted to emphasize transgender and queer characters to create a more authentic, contemporary New York setting for the series, which airs on the Disney Channel.

During the meeting, March also acknowledged that the media has a lot of power to influence children on “what is normal.” Children are “getting all this information from the media,” he said, and “there’s a lot of power to that.”

March is not an outlier. He is fully in line with Disney’s corporate policy as espoused by its president Karey Burke. It is the express goal of Disney to push this woke madness on your children.

Disney corporation is now openly fighting the new Florida law which forbids the teaching of sexual orientation and gender ideology to young children, in kindergarten through third grade. Disney has promised to fight the law in courts and in the legislature, saying that its goal is to see the law overturned.

Corporations fighting to destroy the ‘patriarchy’ and spread this radical trans agenda have the support of the federal government. Joe Biden's administration recently released documents endorsing sex-change surgeries and cross-sex hormone substitutions for minors. These mad scientist procedures are described as "gender-affirming care."

The Department of Health and Human Services' Office of Population Affairs just last week released a document entitled, "Gender Affirming Care for Young People." Additionally, the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration's National Child Traumatic Stress Network, which is under the control of HHS released its own document called, "Gender-Affirming Care is Trauma-Informed Care."

According to HHS “gender-affirming care" is the "standard of care for transgender, gender diverse, and intersex youth" and is now approved by "major medical associations," including the American Medical Association, the American Psychiatric Association, and the American Academy of Pediatrics. These groups now preach that the best medical care for transgender minors is to “affirm” their self-proclaimed gender identities, rather than teach them to accept the bodies they were born with.

Let’s be clear on what that means. That means giving young children puberty blockers, which prevent them from developing normally and naturally. In the words of the Biden administration "Testosterone hormones for those who were assigned female at birth" and "Estrogen hormones for those who were assigned male at birth."

The Biden administration also endorses “top surgery.” That means cutting off your daughter’s breasts. It also supports “bottom surgery.” That means sawing away at your children’s genitals. These procedures are not only grotesque, they are irreversible.

You may find this revolting. The Biden administration assures you that it is not. "Providing gender-affirming care is neither child maltreatment nor malpractice," NCTSN states. “There is no scientifically sound research showing negative impacts from providing gender-affirming care," NCTSN claims.

That is likely true. That is because there is no real research of any kind into the long-term impact of this madness. We are conducting a sick experiment and playing God with the minds and bodies of our own children.

Moreover, although available data describing the use of gender-affirming treatment options are encouraging, and the risks of not treating TGNC youth with gender dysphoria are evident, little is known about the long-term effects of both hormonal and surgical interventions in this population. To support ethical decision-making about treatment options, we encourage the development of a comprehensive registry in the United States to track long-term patient outcomes. Ethical Issues in Gender-Affirming Care for Youth

Furthermore, despite the current narratives being pushed by medical authorities and government “experts,” dissenting voices are being silenced. The below report, obtained from the Wayback Machine, is just one scientist that calls out the lack of actual evidence for the current narrative.

Limitations of the existing transgender literature include general lack of randomized prospective trial design, small sample size, recruitment bias, short study duration, high subject dropout rates, and reliance on “expert” opinion. Existing data reveal significant intervention-associated morbidity and raise serious concern that the primary goal of suicide prevention is not achieved. In addition to substantial moral questions, adherence to established principles of evidence-based medicine necessitates a high degree of caution in accepting gender-affirming medical interventions as a preferred treatment approach. Continued consideration and rigorous investigation of alternate approaches to alleviating suffering in people with gender dysphoria are warranted.

In the reference section, more contra-indications to pushing gender-affirming surgeries and hormone treatment are found:

First, there are limited data specifically assessing the long-term safety of delaying normally timed puberty (Schagen et al. 2016). This class of medication has not been approved by the US Food and Drug Administration for use in halting normally timed puberty for gender-dysphoric youth (AbbVie 2018). Risks include osteopenia (low bone density), altered adult height, and impaired special memory (de Vries et al. 2011; Hough et al. 2017). Further indicating a lack of efficacy of this approach is a recent meta-analysis in North American patients, where suicidal ideation was assessed over the course of an individual’s lifetime and within the past year (Adams, Hitomi, and Moody 2017). In this report, suicide rates were similar in both groups. The few studies that examined suicidal ideation before and after gender transition found suicidal ideation to be increased. Deficiencies in Scientific Evidence for Medical Management of Gender Dysphoria - Sage Journals, via the Wayback Machine

The entire trans movement is built upon a series of propositions for which there is no supporting data. Until a matter of a few years ago, there was no consensus of any kind concerning even the existence of any significant body of trans people. To the extent physicians and psychologists discussed the issue at all, it was to emphasize that in large part what we were talking about were emotional and psychological issues.

The boy feeling uncomfortable with his masculinity likely needed someone to help him work through those issues and find his way in life. Girls struggling to sort out the meaning of becoming women needed the same kind of support and guidance.

No one in his right mind thought of suggesting to the little girl calling herself a boy that she should start taking drugs and consider having her vagina torn apart. No one but a monster would have told the boy calling himself ‘Susie’ that he needed to cut off his penis and pump his body full of estrogen.

What we are witnessing is a massive attack on the most fundamental pillars of our society. There is no science to support this. There is no broad public clamor for any of this.

Like so many things we are seeing, this push is about destroying our society from within. It is an attack on our families and our children. This movement seeks to destroy us, and it is time we stood up, said so, and prevented it from going any further.

