“Fascism has come to power in the United States. People around the world are horrified. But simply marching in the streets once every few months is not enough. We have to get out there and draw people into concrete organizing and activity. No one else is going to do this for us.”

Crimethinc

That Crimethinc, a well-known revolutionary website, is saying this should come as no surprise. Trump has been branded a fascist. The calls for violence and resistance become more strident every day.

What may surprise people is just how openly the Democratic Party now aligns itself with these voices.

The federal government is shut down. The two major political parties are locked in a confrontation over crucial issues: the size of the government, the scope of federal spending, and tolerance for uncontrolled illegal migration. Neither side seems willing to budge. So, now the Democratic Party will turn to its increasingly familiar playbook.

It will put millions in the street, calling not so much for a resolution of the immediate issue as for revolution. On October 18, 2025, “No Kings” protests will take place across the country. The largest is anticipated to be in Washington, DC, where crowds will gather on the Mall to “fight fascism”.

Make no mistake. These protests are not aimed at simply resolving a budget impasse. They are part of an increasingly familiar pattern of mobilizing forces in the street for political purposes. They are part of a continuing pattern of using the mob to achieve political aims.

The goal here is revolution. The groups behind the No Kings events are all tied to well-known radical organizations, many with strong connections to Communist China and other hostile powers. These organizations do not want reform within the existing political structure. They want revolution.

“Overall, our results showed that the recent protest movement is broadly aligned with known communist, neo-Marxist, and foreign influence groups. From this, we conclude that, despite their public pronouncements about protecting democracy and opposing authoritarianism, the organizers of the “No Kings” protests are aligned with anti-democratic groups who seek to impose a communist utopia in America. The American people have long rejected these ideas as the road to leftist dictatorship.”

“Despite the “No Kings” movement presenting itself as anti-authoritarian, our analysis of Instagram accounts central to these protests shows broad integration with radical and far-left groups who support authoritarian and even communist ideologies. These groups are perfectly content with Leftist forms of authoritarian government, and each group has engaged in or endorsed activities far outside the American mainstream. For example, Americans don’t want to excuse authoritarianism abroad simply because it is ideologically left-wing. They don’t support collaboration with foreign adversaries. They support the idea of America as a nation with borders. They don’t seek to normalize political violence. They understand that attempts to implement communism have failed repeatedly and should not be tried in America.”

Oversight Project Report on groups organizing No Kings Day

Georgetown University Bulletin Board

“In Reddit groups tied to 50501, members of the group are openly calling for armed retaliation, shootings, and even assassination. And these are not just isolated, fringe outbursts. The screenshots gathered for this report show a consistent pattern of violent talk and direct incitement.”

Revolver News

There was a time not so long ago when the two major political parties agreed fundamentally on the pillars of our society. No more. The Democratic Party has come to be dominated by individuals who want to burn down the existing political, economic, and social order. They want to end democracy. They want to do away with private property and free enterprise. They want to effectively abolish the family and the church.

These mad, fringe ideas are now mainstream for those on the left. And, increasingly, the idea of resolving disputes via the constitutional process seems to these revolutionaries as outmoded and needlessly cumbersome. It is much more effective in their eyes to turn loose the mob and achieve their aims through violence.

The temperature is rising. The likelihood of widespread violence and significant bloodshed is increasing by the day. Next stop is No Kings Day 2.0 and whatever consequences it brings for our cities and towns.