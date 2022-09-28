Many months ago AND Magazine reported from sources inside Afghanistan that the Chinese were now on the ground at Bagram airbase and working with Taliban forces at that location. The danger this posed was evident. Bagram is a huge facility in a very strategic location. Chinese aircraft based there could change the balance of power in South and Central Asia.

The Biden administration responded as expected – which is to say it did not respond at all. Nothing that happens in Afghanistan is judged to be of any importance. One presumes it will stay that way until the next terrorist attack on U.S. soil, at which time we will scramble to pull together a response.

Meanwhile, at Bagram, things continue to happen.

Multiple media outlets have reported that sources inside Afghanistan have stated that the Taliban are now moving large quantities of equipment out of Bagram to an unknown location. At least 100 vehicles have left the airbase recently carrying supplies and equipment. The movement was accomplished under heavy Taliban security.

At the same time, sources report that the airfield at Bagram is undergoing maintenance and cleaning. A Taliban brigade has been directed to take the necessary steps to put the airfield back into use.

“In line with instruction of the Defence Ministry, an engineering team began the work for reconstruction, renovation and repairing of the Bagram airport commencing today,” Xinhua news agency reported on September 22, 2022.” “The engineering team with its limited resources would do its best to repair and reactivate Bagram airport in the earliest possible time.” Afghan Defence Ministry via Xinhua News Agency

What exactly is happening at Bagram remains unclear. What we do know is this. The Taliban are dedicating huge resources to putting a major airbase back into action. That airbase is capable of handling some of the largest aircraft on the planet. This is not a dirt strip in the middle of nowhere. This is a massive airbase from which large numbers of highly capable modern aircraft can operate.

This brings us I suppose to the real question. What do a bunch of guys with no air force need with an airbase?

And, if they aren’t going to use it, who will?

