Charles J. Key
1d

Mr. Faddis's conclusion, "They chose treason over the defense of this nation.", must have come at a heavy, personal price for him. While making that statement about an organization in which he formerly served so well, diligently, and with such devotion could only have burned his soul, it also identifies him as a true patriot and warrior for the constitutional rights of the real America of old. I pray that there are still many others like him who will continue the war to overcome the "Steady State." And war it certainly is! The Steady State maggots won't go gently into that good night. Lord Acton's statement, "Power tends to corrupt, and absolute power corrupts absolutely.", is on brazen display daily by the corrupt press's trotting out Brennan, Comey, the Hillary Monster, and their ilk to spew their lies and hate of the Americans who support the constitution and who voted for its continued primacy by pulling the lever for Trump. Mr. Faddis, this country still needs you and those like you. Well done!

Kent Clizbe
1d

Exactly.

Looking at the roster of "Steady State" scumbags, seems like the CIA members of the Dirty 51 are peeling away slowly.

Several Agency Dirty 51'ers don't show in the Steady/Deep State cabal's membership.

Here's the CIA Steady coup-plotters:

• Herbert Briick, Former Senior Executive, Central Intelligence Agency

• Christopher Burgess, Former Central Intelligence Agency Chief of Station

• Marc Cardwell, Former U.S. Intelligence Community

• Ned Carmody, Central Intelligence Agency, Intelligence Operations Officer (ret.)

• James Carson, Former Deputy Staff Chief, Central Intelligence Agency

• Edmund Carter, Retired Veteran, Former Central Intelligence Agency Station Chief

• Jeffrey W. Castelli, Former Senior Executive, U.S. Intelligence Community

• Vicki Divoll, Former General Counsel, Senate Intelligence Committee; Former Assistant General Counsel, Central Intelligence Agency

• Michael Eiland, Colonel, U.S. Army (ret.), former Central Intelligence Agency, Chief of Station

• Paul Frandano, Retired Central Intelligence Agency Analyst and Program Manager, Co-founder, DCI Red Cell

• Melvin Gamble, Former Chief Africa Division, Central Intelligence Agency

• Charlie Gilbert, Former Central Intelligence Agency, Deputy Director National Clandestine Service

• Jennifer Gregg, Former Senior Intelligence Service, Central Intelligence Agency

• Margaret Henoch, Senior Intelligence Service/Chief of Station, Central Intelligence Agency (ret.)

• Carol Humphries, Intelligence Officer, Central Intelligence Agency (ret.)

• James Lawler, Central Intelligence Agency Senior Intelligence Service Case Officer

• Deborah McGrath, Retired Central Intelligence Agency, US Army Veteran

• Susan E. Miller, Assistant Director, Central Intelligence Agency

• John Periera, Former Deputy Director for Support, CIA

• Randal Phillips, Former Central Intelligence Agency Senior Intelligence Service

• William Piekney, Former Senior Executive, Operations,Central Intelligence Agency

• Marc Polymeropoulos, Former Central Intelligence Agency Senior Intelligence Service

• Ashley Price, Retired Central Intelligence Agency officer

• D. Craig Russell, Former Central Intelligence Agency Station Chief, SIS-I

• Christine Sarkes, Former Central Intelligence Agency Near East Analyst

• Jim Semivan, Former Senior Intelligence Service, Central Intelligence Agency

• John Sipher, Former Senior Intelligence Service

• Alyson Ward, Former Central Intelligence Agency Officer

• Douglas Wise, Former Central Intelligence Agency Senior Intelligence Service Officer and former Deputy Director Defense Intelligence Agency

