The Russian assault on Ukraine continues. As was clear yesterday this is no limited incursion. Putin has decided to fundamentally alter the relationship between Russia and Ukraine. Going forward, if Ukraine continues to exist at all, Putin will demand it accept the status of a vassal state. The only alternative for the Ukrainians is to resist and defeat the Russian military in battle.

Kyiv the capital city of Ukraine is under bomb and missile attack. Its main power plant has reportedly been destroyed. Air raid sirens are warning residents to take cover.

Radio announcers in Kyiv are providing instructions on how to make Molotov cocktails to listeners. The mayor of the city has appeared manning a machinegun and is telling residents to prepare to fight the Russian invaders.

The Ukrainian Ministry of Defense is reportedly issuing rifles to civilians in preparation for mass resistance to Russian forces.

Large chunks of Ukrainian territory are under Russian control. Heavy fighting continues throughout Ukraine. Russian forces have invaded from multiple axes.

Russian helicopters are reported to be massing in Belarus near the Ukrainian border.

A large amphibious attack has been launched by Russian forces near Mariupol on the Sea of Azov. Russians are now “putting potentially thousands of naval infantry ashore there,” a U.S. defense official said. The official did not know exactly what these infantrymen were going to do in Ukraine but said “the general assumption is they are going to move towards the northeast, towards Mariupol and the Donbas region.”

Putin has responded to U.S. sanctions by saying that Russian – American relations are reaching the point of no return. Video circulating online appears to show Russian nuclear-capable intercontinental ballistic missiles on the move to an unknown destination. The purpose of this deployment remains unclear.

AND Magazine will continue to monitor the situation in Ukraine and provide periodic updates. The ultimate success or failure of the Russian invasion remains in doubt. It is clear that Ukraine has made the decision to fight and attempt to repel Russian forces. It is equally clear that Putin is deadly serious about exploiting this opportunity to change the balance of power to his advantage.

