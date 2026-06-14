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Lois
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The quantum mathematicians insist that AI can and should be powered at its end points, where all the power and computing capacity needed is already available on the small portable kinds of devices we already use.

They claim that the concept of obsolete massive data centers is only being pushed, by companies, such as Oracle, who they claim have failed to modernize their systems… and quietly by China, which has chosen endpoint data collection and quantum analytics, with the flexibility, aggregation & processing speed and economy it offers…

No massive number ofelectrical structures, no massive grid drain, no serious security disadvantages, no need to formulate a question so that it can be addressed by the data, no old school accommodation.

Please, please check this out before the “AI data centers“ become the money pit, environmental nightmare, and backwoods albatross that promotes the defeat of America’s future ambitions.

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