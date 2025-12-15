The Revolution Right Here At Home
Mark Dannebaum is one of the most talented podcasters and videographers on the planet. He and Sam Faddis sit down to talk about the reality of the ongoing Marxist revolution in America. How did we get here? What is the goal of the revolutionaries involved? What do we do about it?
This Substack is reader-supported. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
ALL … you can catch this interview on the “What a Week!” podcast, if you want to just listen and not necessarily watch it. Well worth the time to listen to this conversation.
Sam, all due respect, you continue to ignore Russia as a Communist threat. You only mention China. You ignore KGB defectors, Golitsyn, Lunev, “Comrade J” aka Sergei Tretyakov…actual high brass that warned our country’s “experts” 50 years ago. Why? Because our own national security agencies have been infiltrated by the Russians, the KGB way back then. Way before Nixon and Kissinger convinced our own officials that the Commies want to “welcome capitalism”.
The American people have been duped by the very agency you and your wife worked for. Along with all the other 16-17 agencies supposedly dedicated to our national security.