Most Americans still think teachers are supposed to teach things like reading, writing, and arithmetic. I hope to God most teachers still feel the same way. Not so within the nation’s largest teachers unions and associations, however. Those “educators” long since took on the task of transforming society and fighting the horrifying colonial settler, heteronormative, racist patriarchy that it is.

Donald Trump has announced that he is going to enforce the law. He has directed Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) to begin deporting the millions of illegal immigrants who flooded into our country under Joe Biden. ICE has begun by focusing on those criminals who have already been ordered to be deported but remained here because the Biden administration simply ignored the law.

The National Education Association (NEA) and the American Federation of Teachers (ATF), the nation’s largest and second-largest teachers’ unions are horrified. They have no intention of allowing the President of the United States to enforce the laws enacted by the people’s duly elected representatives in Congress. The leaders of the NEA and the ATF after all know in the way only true revolutionaries can that they are on the right side of history. They are the vanguard of the new society.

It is time to resist. NEA President Becky Pringle issued this statement:

“As educators, we are united in supporting every student—no matter the language they speak or their place of birth – and ensuring they have access to safe, welcoming public schools. Tragically, for our nation, the incoming Trump administration is committed to a mass deportation agenda that will inflict irreversible harm on our students, their families, and communities.”

“As educators, we have accepted the sacred responsibility to protect students—every single student, regardless of their immigration status—and to protect families and communities. We have a professional and moral responsibility to keep our students safe, especially if, and when, Trump sends ICE into our communities. We remain committed to using the power and strength of the largest labor union in the country to ensure every public school is a safe space for every student, and to uphold the constitutionally protected right of all students to access a public education.”

The ATF issued a similar declaration. Then both organizations began to issue detailed guidance to their members on how teachers and school administrators should act to prevent federal law enforcement officers from carrying out their duties.

Webinars have been conducted. Guidance has been pushed down to schools nationwide on how to organize and resist. That guidance includes instructions on how to declare schools “safe zones”, which translates into areas where law enforcement officers will be forbidden entry.

“All students should have the opportunity to learn without the fear and distress that results from harsh immigration enforcement. Join the movement to make school campuses “safe zones” for immigrant students and communities.”

National Education Association

The sample safe zone declaration prepared by NEA and sent to schools nationwide also includes this language which on its face appears to suggest that educators will not only interfere with law enforcement on school grounds but respond to actions off school grounds to interfere with ICE deportation actions. Precisely what the Rapid Response Teams referred to will do remains unclear.

“BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED, that the District shall, within 30 days of the date of this Resolution, create a Rapid Response Team to prepare in the event a minor child attending school in the District is deprived of adult care, supervision, or guardianship outside of school due to a federal law enforcement action, such as detention by ICE or a cooperating law enforcement agency;”

The ATF provides this guidance in a format designed to be printed and distributed widely in the community by teachers and school administrators.

“Do’s and Don’ts for students and their families if ICE authorities come to their homes.

􀃂 Do not open the door. ICE authorities cannot come in without a signed judicial warrant. Tell them to pass the warrant under the door before you open it.

􀃂 Remain silent. ICE can use anything you say against you in your immigration case, so claim your right to remain silent! Say “I plead the Fifth and choose to remain silent.”

􀃂 Do not sign. Don´t sign anything ICE gives you without talking to an attorney.

􀃂 Fight back! Get a trustworthy attorney, contact a local immigrant rights organization and explore all options to fight your case. If detained, you may be able to get bail—don’t give up hope!”

This guidance is also being printed on so-called “red cards” handed out by the millions in school districts nationwide. The cards are intended to be carried at all times by illegals to assist them in resisting law enforcement officials carrying out deportation operations.

At the heart of this situation is an uncomfortable truth. The “educators” who now run our educational system are effectively at war with society at large. They do not view themselves as serving the larger community. They consider that it is their duty to transform society in accordance with their ultra-leftist views, one of which is that we have no right to control our borders. They are revolutionaries, and the revolution is fighting back.