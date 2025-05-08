"Kill yourself, you old folks! It would be so beautiful seeing your bodies hanging from the trees swinging back and forth."

That’s a male Antifa thug screaming at elderly people attending a Riley Gaines event in Washington state, opposing men participating in women’s sports.

"I bet your old a** blood is beautiful on the concrete."

That’s Thug 1’s female Antifa accomplice chiming in. The elderly couple being targeted made it to their vehicle safely only under police escort.

The Democratic Party made a pact with the Devil years ago. In pursuit of its increasingly Marxist objectives, it empowered and emboldened violent extremist groups like Antifa coast to coast. Those groups are particularly strong in the Pacific Northwest. Trump may be in the White House, but the radical groups that want to destroy this country are still out there and still very powerful.

On Tuesday, Antifa militants and transgender activists showed up in force to disrupt a Turning Point USA event featuring women's rights activists Riley Gaines and Olivia Krolczyk at the University of Washington in Seattle. The targeting of the elderly couple above was not an aberration. Antifa activists in black bloc rampaged through the event, targeting attendees, the press, and TPUSA volunteers. Not content with harassing people at the event, Antifa followed people to their cars, chased them, and threw bags of dog feces.

One of their key phrases? “God is trans.”

A woman walking with a cane was mocked for moving so slowly. A female militant following the woman screamed, "I hope you die behind the wheel you stupid f*cking, transphobic b*tch! I hope you literally die in traffic."

The effort to disrupt the Riley Gaines event was organized by the UW Progressive Student Union, which distributed a flyer with images of firearms.

The day before the Antifa attack on this event, the militants were out in force on the campus of the University of Washington. They took over a school building and lit fires while chanting in support of “Palestine” and calling for the killing of police officers.

“Every cop death is a victory for the resistance,” said one protester. Roughly thirty individuals were arrested.

Andy Ngo, who perhaps more than anyone else has had the courage to report on groups like Antifa, sometime ago coined the phrase “Trantifa”. It is his term for the melding of radical Marxist and Anarchist groups like Antifa with transgender ideology. It is an apt description, and it gets to the heart of the matter. These people want to destroy the existing social, economic, and political order. That includes erasing the concept of gender and the family with it.

Riley Gaines is a frequent target of such groups and individuals, but she is by no means the only one. From coast to coast, there have been shootings and other attacks all perpetrated in the name of transgender ideology. While many of the individuals showing up in black bloc and screaming mad slogans are street punks at worst, within this increasingly radicalized, unhinged movement are those who are already taking this to the next level and beginning to kill.

The Zizians are a prime example. This is a group of individuals, originally from Berkeley, California, who have been linked to at least six deaths across the country and several other assaults. Four members of the group are in custody. Others are on the run.

The ideology of the group is the usual virtually incomprehensible psycho-babble, but it includes transgenderism, the fight against AI and veganism. The leader of the group is a guy named Jack Amadeus “Ziz” LaSota, who now “identifies” as a woman.

Ziz has written extensively about his personal ideology and the ideology of his group. His writings are dense and rambling but show an intense focus on the use of violence to fight back against a system he believes is somehow oppressing him or seeking to destroy him.

“…The only correct answer is absolute violence... If you're double evil, I'm not gonna bother to finish explaining, just die.”

"I get so many people lining up to commit 'suicide by Ziz'". The post included a link to the Wikipedia article on "suicide by cop."

“And if the state has been seized by vampires such that we are afraid to warn each other about vampires, the state has betrayed an obligation to us and is illegitimate. If a vampire escalated to physical violence by hijacking the state in that way, there would be no moral obligation not to perform self-defense.”

Ziz is a terrorist. So are his followers. There are others out there on the fringes of society who have reached the same point ideologically. They are no longer content with ranting and waving signs. They are absolutely convinced of their moral superiority and that they are on the right side of history. The ends justify the means.

Call them Trantifa. Call them Zizians. Call them by whatever other names they come up with for themselves. They are terrorists. They are real domestic violent extremists, and we better start taking them seriously before they kill even more people.