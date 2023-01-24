If you listen to any of the legacy “mainstream” media outlets you will, of course, know that the number one threat to domestic security is a vast white supremacist movement dedicated to violence and the dissemination of virulent hate speech. Never mind that you probably don’t have any personal knowledge of any attacks by this ‘dangerous army of racist Neanderthals’ or know anyone else who does. This is dogma. Accept it.

Meanwhile, in the real world, the one where we all actually live and work, the same well-organized and well-financed Marxist thugs who burned our cities in the run-up to the last Presidential election are at it again.

Anarchists have been occupying a site near Atlanta for some time in an effort to prevent the building of a new Public Safety Training Center. Dubbing themselves “Forest Occupiers” the leftists declared the area, of course, an autonomous zone and vowed never to leave and allow construction of what they dubbed “Cop City.”

After a lengthy standoff, police officers moved in to clear the leftists out so construction could begin. One of the “occupiers” opened fire and severely wounded a police officer. He was, not surprisingly, shot and killed.

Then all hell broke loose. A group calling itself ‘Scenes from the Atlanta Forest’ put up a social media post calling for “retaliation.”They invited anyone who was like-minded to join in a “night of rage.”

Saturday night anarchists took to the streets of Atlanta to express that “rage.” They smashed windows. They set fire to a police car. Multiple other police vehicles were damaged. Several participants in the riot were found to be carrying explosive devices.

Georgia Governor Brian Kemp condemned the protesters’ actions Saturday night. “Violence and unlawful destruction of property are not acts of protest,” he tweeted. “They are crimes that will not be tolerated in Georgia and will be prosecuted fully.”

The list of groups involved in the violence in Atlanta reads like a Who’s Who of all the organizations that turned our cities into war zones in 2020. The anti-police rhetoric is identical as well.

“Replacing a forest with a police training center will only create a more violently policed society, in which taxpayer resources enrich police and weapons companies rather than addressing social needs. Mass incarceration and police militarization have failed to bring down crime or improve conditions for poor and working-class communities. In Atlanta and across the US, investment in police budgets comes at the expense of access to food, education, childcare, and healthcare, of affordable and stable housing, of parks and public spaces, of transit and the free movement of people, of economic stability for the many. Concentrating resources in the hands of police serves to defend the extreme accumulation of wealth and power by corporations and the very rich. What do cops do with their increased budgets and their carte blanche from politicians? They kill people, every single day. They incarcerate and traumatize schoolchildren, parents, loved ones who are simply struggling to survive. We must not settle for a society organized recklessly upon the values of violence, racism, greed, and careless indifference to life.” DefendTheAtlantaForest.org

Groups supporting the violence in Atlanta include the National Lawyers Guild, Extinction Rebellion, the Democratic Socialists of America, the John Brown Gun Club, Rose City Antifa, and ShutDownDC. The full list, which runs to hundreds, is a virtual encyclopedia of every violent, Marxist organization in the country.

The violence in Atlanta will likely only be the beginning of the disturbances that the events in Atlanta will set off. The idea is to use any such incident as a pretext for continued actions around the country. The man who shot at police and was killed is now a martyr. He will “rest in power.” His life, likely inconsequential and tragic, will now be celebrated.

In Philadephia, black-garbed radicals have already marched in solidarity. Because the dead gunmen used the nickname “Little Turtle”, they decided this action should end around a sculpture of a turtle in the city. Very touching. A man who shot at police officers who were trying to clear anarchists from public property is now a virtual deity.

The anarchist site, Unicorn Riot had this to say about a vigil conducted in Minneapolis to mourn the passing of the killed anarchist, herein named as “Tort.”

“On Friday, Jan. 20, nearly 100 community members showed up to a vigil to remember Tort. In below-freezing temperatures, organizers presented the outdoor space near the Minneapolis Greenway off 11th Ave. with a several table set-up allowing for arts, food, and beverage distribution. Candles were lit, hugs were had and a recording of a song made with Tort’s voice in it was played. During the vigil, several speakers shared memories of meeting and spending time with Tort in the Atlanta Forest. One speaker read excerpts from an article Tort was featured in, while also passing out copies of some collaborative collages they made with them. Another speaker, DJ, said that Tort’s killing was a part of the government’s response to the George Floyd Uprising and said they felt the government was asking the public if it’s okay to kill protesters.”

I don’t know where the mysterious army of white supremacist Christian-nationalist, transphobic insurrectionists is hiding or when they plan to strike. I do know that in the meantime we ought to worry just a little bit about the anarchists who mean to burn our society to the ground. Antifa is back, and they mean business.

Share